The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has opened a case regarding the death of Mbongeni Ngema. Image: Oupa Bopape

Legendary music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema died after a tragic car accident in Eastern Cape. The Eastern Cape Transport Department has reportedly opened a case at the police station.

Police case has been opened

According to a report from Eye Witness News, the Eastern Cape government has opened a police case of culpable homicide at the Bizana Police Station.

The report suggests that Ngema had attended a funeral in the province when his car collided with a truck. In the car, he was with two other people who are recovering at the Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Stars mourn Mbongeni Ngema

Following news of his passing, some celebrities took to their respective social media pages to pay their respects to the musician.

Somizi Mhlongo penned a loving note to Mbongeni along with a screenshot many assume he wrote to himself:

"This text was sent on the very same Tuesday, and something felt like you were saying goodbye, but in my head and heart, I was like, I’m glad your smelling your flowers. It has been my main aim always to make sure that you know that you are the reason I AM THEE SOMIZI. And I made sure that I tell you and show you each time."

Zakes Bantwini left a cryptic tweet reacting to Mbongeni's death

"Noooo man not again," Zakes wrote.

Aldrin Sampear under fire for his Doja Cat tweet about Mbongeni

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio presenter Aldrin Sampear claimed that Doja Cat would not exist if it were not for Mbongeni Ngema.

The US rapper is the daughter of the actor Dumisani Dlamini, who was cast in Mbongeni Ngema's Sarafina.

His tweet left a bitter taste in people's mouths, with many calling him out for the distasteful remarks.

