Veteran Musician and playwright Mbongeni Ngema passed away on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023

The Sarafina! creator was said to have been involved in a head-on collision car accident on his way from a funeral in the Eastern Cape

The star met his untimely death at the age of 68, and his family confirmed his death

Mbongeni Ngema has passed away at the age of 68. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It's a very sad and dark day for South Africa as we mourn the sudden passing of an icon Mbongeni Ngema. Not so long ago, Mzansi was mourning the death of Zahara.

Mbongeni Ngema passes away

Veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema sadly died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023. The Sarafina! creator passed away in a head-on collision car accident on his way back from a funeral he was attending in the Eastern Cape

The star passed away at the age of 68. The star's family shared with Briefly News that his sudden passing devasts them:

"As the Ngema family, we are deeply devastated about his passing and we will also share further details about the funeral arrangements in due course."

Also, the family confirmed his death in a statement that was shared with the publication on WhatsApp. It reads:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and a patriot, Mbongeni Ngema. Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape this evening. He was a passenger in the vehicle. Ngema is a renouned playwright, actor, choreographer, composer and singer.

"He is best known for his award-winning works that include Sarafina and Woza Albert. Among his many hit songs is Stimela sa se Zola. An entertaining artist of note, Ngema’s works reflected the spirit of resistance during the Westwood’s of apartheid and liberation struggle."

Condolences poured in for the Ngema's family

Shortly after news of his untimely death was announced on social media, many fans and followers of the star poured in their condolences:

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

"Sad to note the untimely passing of art icon Mbongeni Ngema. I hope his loved ones find solace in the fact that because of his extraordinary contribution to art, his star will shine for ever. May his soul rest in peace."

@Cecilia_Mthwane shared:

"May His Soul Rest In Peace."

@abednego82 wrote:

"Condolences to his family."

@SRibons responded:

"Condolences to his family."

@Bazothise replied:

"Legend. May he rest in peace. Wow"

@MsKgaditswe mentioned:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@PiersPigou commented:

"Tragic. Will always remember his remarkable performance in Woza Albert when it toured in the UK with Percy Mtwa in 1982, or was it 1983.....Hamba kahle."

Amazulu FC confirms Ntuli's death in a statement

In a previous report Briefly News wrote that Soccer star Bonginkosi Ntuli recently passed away at the age of 32. Ntuli, who tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony two months ago, reportedly succumbed to a rare cancer.

Amazulu FC confirmed the news of Bonginkosi's passing in a statement shared with the fans. According to the statement, Ntuli died at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News