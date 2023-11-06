Football fans are mourning the death of Amazulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli, who succumbed to a rare cancer at the age of 32

Amazulu FC confirmed Ntuli's passing in a statement, revealing that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer

Social media is flooded with heartfelt tributes from football clubs and celebrities, expressing their condolences and recognizing the loss of a talented player

South African football fans and celebrities have shared condolence messages on social media following the shocking death of Amazulu forward Bonginkosi Ntuli.

Amazulu FC confirms Ntuli's death in a statement

Soccer star Bonginkosi Ntuli recently passed away at the age of 32. Ntuli who tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony two months ago reportedly succumbed to a rare cancer.

Amazulu FC confirmed the news of Bonginkosi's passing in a statement shared with the fans. According to the statement, Ntuli died at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The statement read:

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli.

"Ntuli was very recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon."

Celebs and clubs share tributes for Bonginkosi Ntuli

Social media is awash with heartwarming tributes from industry colleagues and football clubs. Many said the country has lost a great player.

@CapeTownCityFC posted:

"Everyone at the club is saddened to hear the passing of Bonginkosi Ntuli. Our heartfelt condolences go out @AmaZuluFootball and his loved ones. RIP Bongi ️"

@dumi_mkokstadsa wrote:

"Sending heartfelt condolences to the Ntuli family as well as @amazulu_fc for the loss of Bongi Ntuli. May the Lord strengthen you during this tough time."

@SuperSportFC added:

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Bonginkosi Ntuli. ️ Our deepest condolences to the Ntuli family, friends and everyone at @AmaZuluFootball. May his soul rest in peace "

