Gogo Skhotheni Shares Funeral Details for Son Monde Jr, Grateful for Support
- Gogo Skhotheni has shared the memorial service details for her son, Monde Shange Jr
- The South African DJ and traditional healer confirmed that her young child passed away this week
- Mzansi shared touching messages to comfort Gogo Skhotheni and her family during this difficult time
The Shange family have shared the funeral details for their young son, Monde Jr, who passed away this week.
Monde Jr's funeral details announced
Gogo Skhotheni posted the memorial service details for her son, Monde Shange Jr, on Instagram. The traditional healer confirmed this week that son passed away on Monday at the Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital.
Monde Jr had been in and out of the ICU for almost two years.
"With heartfelt gratitude, we extend our deepest thanks for the overwhelming messages of comfort and support during this difficult time.
"A special thank you to @nzoumemorialtombstones and @ibfs_gauteng for making my angel’s send-off truly memorable. Your kindness and love have brought light to our darkest days. Go Well Young King. My Beloved Son."
Speaking to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni's Brand Architect, Lolo Morapeli, shared that they would further communicate how the public could watch the memorial service via streaming platforms to support the Shange family.
Mzansi comforts Gogo Skhotheni
Netizens comforted Gogo Skhotheni and her family by sharing heartfelt messages of condolences.
letoyamakhenep said:
"No mother should have to bury her child. But kulungile. You’ll get through this This pain will never go away, but it gets better over time."
promise_makunyane added:
"You gave him your best Gogo, it is well."
zamagwabin shared:
Mommy u fought for your baby a whole 2 years of your baby being in hospital I don't know where did u get the strength. May the lord assist you with strength as u lay your angel to rest. Rest assured u have an army of us mothers of angels that are praying with u. The pain never really heals but I promise u will get to the other side of this and be able to cope without crying u will slowly find your smile again it will just take long."
dudushabalala8' metioned:
"He fought like a soldier, his in a better place now. Condolences Gogo and your family 🙏 🕊️ Rest in peace young king."
Sizwe Alakine opens up about his son's death
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Alakine, formerly Reason, spoke about his son's passing.
The Imithandazo hitmaker opened up about his late son's condition and how his death affected him.
