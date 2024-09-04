Jabulani Ndlovu and Tumi Links' beef has reportedly escalated to sending threats to one another

Their relationship seemingly ended on a bad note, with Links apparently planning to air her ex-fiancé's dirty laundry

Mzansi is stunned by how things turned out and wonders what it is that Tumi reportedly has on Cashflow

Jabulani “Cashflow” Ndlovu alluded to being blackmailed by his ex, Tumi Links. Images: cashflowngcobo, tumilinx

The once happily married couple, Cashflow and Tumi Links' beef appears to be far from over after the businessman dared his ex to expose his secrets instead of blackmailing him.

Jabulani Ndlovu challenges Tumi Links

Things are going downhill for former couple, Jabulani "Cashflow" Ndlovu and Tumi Links after the beauty influencer alluded to having files on her ex-fiancé.

According to a recent Instagram story post, Tumi claimed that she was involved with a narcissist, saying she had been quiet for too long.

Seemingly responding to his ex, Cashflow posted stories of his own accompanied by a video explaining his predicament, saying he's being blackmailed and urged the person in question to expose him:

"This is where I draw the line. I am tired of living my life in fear; the person in question must do it now. Let me deal with this thing once and for all."

Twitter (X) user sanelenkosixx shared the video and screenshots:

Mzansi weighs in on Tumi and Cashflow's drama

Netizens are waiting to see what comes out of the former couple's mess:

Lisa_Akh was stunned:

"It’s insane that what was shared in bed will now be used against you."

NeneLeakesWigs said:

"Hao, after that beautiful engagement? I wonder what went wrong."

sirboring_26 wrote:

"These two deserve each other."

UknwWhu posted:

"He is a narcissist now that she no longer has access to his ill-gotten gains."

Mastasofdisguiz added:

"We are witnessing a classic tale of two opportunists who, when things were convenient for both, turned a blind eye to each other's red flags. Today, it is the price they pay for not having enough truth to call each other out. One was a trophy, and the other was a cash cow."

