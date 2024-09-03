Former lovers, Makhadzi and Master KG have once again rekindled their romance rumours

The Limpopo stars are back on fans' radar after Makhadzi posted a photo of her former bae with a loving message

This comes months after Master KG shared a video of Khadzi dancing and left fans to speculate on the nature of their relationship

Makhadzi posted Master KG on her social media page with a loving caption. Images: masterkgsa, makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Makhadzi and Master KG patched things up and found their way to each other again.

Makhadzi seemingly posts Master KG

Over a year since officially calling it quits, it appears that Makhadzi and her "former" bae, Master KG, are back in each other's lives.

The couple, who recently sparked dating rumours after their fiery performance, seems to have talked things through and appears to be keeping things on the down low - well, sort of.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a screenshot shared by The South African, it appears that Makhadzi made a blunder when she "accidentally" posted Master KG's photo on her Instagram story with a loving message while touring in Europe.

Though she covered his face with an emoji, it was clear as day that it was a photo of Master KG before Khadzi eventually deleted the post:

"I am homesick. I miss you, my love."

It's unknown how Makhadzi's relationship with her wealthy fiancé ended, but one thing's for sure: our girl appears to be head over heels in love.

Master KG posts Makhadzi

This wouldn't be the first time the lovers admired one another on social media. Previously, Briefly News shared a TikTok video from Master KG's account after he posted Makhadzi dancing in what fans suspect was the producer's kitchen:

Here's what Mzansi said about the video:

Lady Yaya said:

"What is a soulmate? A soulmate is Master KG and Makhadzi."

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, said:

"I love this video."

Ngoveni hi mina joked:

"They are back together for the 100th time now."

Elisah confessed:

"These two taught me to mind my own business."

Kelly Kay Phapang added:

"A soulmate is a soulmate."

Makhadzi promotes upcoming album

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's upcoming album, Miracle Child.

The album cover drew inspiration from one of Rihanna's and left netizens questioning South African musicians' creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News