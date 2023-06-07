Master KG and Makhadzi's relationship allegedly ended after the award-winning singer double-crossed her boo with Botswana business tycoon, Lawrence Mulaudzi

According to reports, Makhadzi used to spend quality time with Mulaudzi each time she visited Botswana, despite being in a relationship with the Jerusalema hitmaker

Sources close to the couple also revealed that Master KG caused a scene after their breakup demanding everything he bought for Makhadzi during their relationship

More details about Makhadzi and Master KG's breakup have continued to emerge. The couple parted ways late last year after cheating allegations on Master KG's part.

Makhadzi allegedly cheated on Master KG with a Botswana-based businessman. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

However, a new report has revealed that there was more to Makhadzi and Master KG's split than what was reported in the media.

Makhadzi allegedly cheated on Master KG with Botswana business tycoon Lawrence Mulaudzi

Sources close to the couple revealed to Sunday World that Makhadzi's relationship with Lawrence Mulaudzi also played a part in the power couple's demise.

Makhadzi reportedly spent time with Mulaudzi every time she visited the neighbouring country. The businessman is also the brains behind the Ghanama singer's decision to ditch Open Mic Productions and start Makhadzi Productions. The source said:

"He is based in Botswana and when she goes that side, she is with him. It went on for a while before Master KG caught on fully and broke up with her in that public post in December."

Master KG allegedly caused a scene demanding everything he bought for Makhadzi during their relationship

The Jerusalema hitmaker did not want to go down without a fight. Master KG allegedly caused drama when he asked to be refunded for everything he bought for Makhadzi during their affair.

When asked for a comment regarding the issue of Makhadzi's infidelity and why they broke up the star said he can't comment about it because he still works with his ex.

“Eish, this one I do not want to talk about … We are still working together, so I do not want to comment at all.”

Makhadzi cries as she teases new song about moving on after a breakup, fans shower singer with love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has put the pain she endured during her breakup with Master KG into an emotional song.

The singer sampled the song on her timeline, hinting that it was about moving on after a breakup.

Makhadzi has been working on releasing new music since breaking away from her team, Open Mic Productions. According to TimesLIVE, the star recently gave her followers what to look forward to when she posted a short video on her pages.

