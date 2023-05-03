Mzansi artist Makhadzi has issued a media statement following parting ways with Open Mic Productions

The MaGear singer stated that she left the record label amicably after deciding to launch her own company, Makhadzi Entertainment

After reading the lengthy statement, Makhadzi's fans expressed their support for her and wished her well

Makhadzi has spoken out about her decision to leave Open Mic Productions after three years of nurturing her successful career.

Makhadzi says she left Open Mic Productions to start her own record label Makhadzi Entertainment. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, when the news broke a few days ago, many people were curious about the reasons for the decision.

The curiosity was triggered by Makhadzi saying she was interested in continuing the contract but had not heard from the label. Apparently, being ignored prompted the Ghanama singer to send a final email saying she accepted the contract's termination.

Makhadzi issues a media statement regarding Open Mic Productions contract renewal controversy

Makhadzi took to Twitter to issue a lengthy statement regarding her departure from Open Mic Productions. Makhadzi stated that there is no bad blood between her and the company's executives.

The singer acknowledged the record label's efforts in making her a megastar, from promoting her three albums until they achieved gold status and massive music stream to performing worldwide.

Despite her success, Makhadzi said the decision to part ways was made to help her grow in the music industry as a singer and a businesswoman.

I have taken a decision to not renew the contract with Open Mic Productions so I can focus on my own company Makhadzi Entertainment and other business ventures. We are all aware that the music career is very short, and I feel that it's time I grow my own business and myself as an individual so that I can leave a legacy for my family and those who depend on me.

Check out the complete statement below:

Mzansi proud of Makhadzi for starting Makhadzi Entertainment after leaving Open Mic Productions

@ManugaThendo said:

"Makhadzi Entertainment to the world."

@KeaMotlokwa shared:

"You are going to do so well, my girl. Zwivhuya fhedzi ❤️"

@KarstemoPublish posted:

"Makhadzi is entering a new dimension. We wish her well."

@AzwianewiD replied:

"Congratulations on your new adventure, my queen."

@NtsakoSharone commented:

"Beautiful ending. Thank you, Queen. I wish you all the best on your new journey. You can do this!"

@MutwanambaA also said:

"Well done khadzinator"

@rudzani_racheal added:

"After serving your contract thoroughly, what a beautiful statement to part ways. The journey ahead requires more strength, hard work and discipline. #MakhadziEntertainment to the world."

