Mohale took to social media to share a video of himself at the airport welcoming Makhadzi back from her Europe tour

Makhadzi was moved by the act, as she appeared emotional enough to speak coherently to the media personality

Fans have responded to Mohale's post with messages of gratitude, with some saying the video made them cry

Mohale has never been shy about expressing his admiration for musician Makhadzi. The Ghanama hitmaker just returned from a tour in the United Kingdom, and Mohale was eager to see her.

Mohale Motaung has yet again shown Makhadzi love after she returned from her UK tour. Image: @mohale_77 and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Mohale shared a sweet video welcoming Makhadzi with flowers. The act caught Mkahadzi off guard. She was surprised and moved that Mohale took time out of his busy schedule to meet her at the airport.

On Twitter, shared the following heartwarming video:

The talented musician was on her first North American tour before heading to Europe to wow the English with her iconic stage presence.

Since beginning her international tour, Makhadzi has been outspoken about the pure love she got from her stans. Her social media accounts have been flooded with photos and videos praising her international fanbase. According to the energetic performer they were singing and dancing along.

On Instagram, Makhadzi shared the following lit video:

Netizens' reactions to Mohale's sweet gesture

@Humbi1989 said:

"I love how you have supported Makhadzi from day one. God bless you Mohale♥️"

@SPHE000GP wrote:

"I'm so glad Mohale is out of his shell♥️ we all see the beauty of his heart...and the person he's really is...without Somizi. He dimmed his lights big time....Shine Prince Mohale shine"

@posh227 shared:

"Mohale genuinely loves Makhadzi bathong, I love this. I wish I had someone out there who loved me genuinely and unconditionally without expecting anything. This is lovely to watch. So sweet. I must also love people Mohale, it feels right. Stay blessed @mohale_motaung"

@Sekhwela_Lebo posted:

"You really love Makhadzi. It’s beautiful to watch ♥️"

@YaBatau replied:

"This guy is so wonderful ❤ he needs to be protected at all cost"

@thesamilicious1 also said:

"I literally shed tears you're an absolutely amazing human being Mohale and I love you more for loving Makadzi because I just adore her. Thank you for being you"

@ThembiMbangula added:

"Now that's how you welcome a star .. that's our African Beyonce ❤"

Source: Briefly News