Images displaying Mohale Motaung's alleged beating wounds have been trending on social media after he revealed more details about the assault in his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record

They were shared by controversial entertainment commentator Musa Khawula, who claimed the man in the photos not showing his face was Mohale

Mzansi people have flocked to Musa's comments section to share their thoughts on the unending scandalous accusations between Mohale and his former husband

Mohale Motaung hasn't just relied on his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record to tell his story. He also provided evidence of what went wrong in his failed marriage to a well-known ex-husband.

Mohale Motaung has provided more proof of his abuse allegations against his former famous husband. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Recently, Social media came to a halt after images of the alleged assault on Mohale began to circulate online. The images depict a man whose face is hidden from view, but horrific injuries, bruises, and bites can be seen on his skin. According to controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, these were shared by Mohale.

Musa posted the following photos of a man with bruises on Twitter, claiming to be Mohale:

Mohale did get candid on his controversial tell-all show about his alleged abuse by his former husband. He claimed it happened in their shared home after he returned from work in Durban. According to the media personality, his estranged husband spilled champagne on him and began beating him up.

"With me trying to find out what was going on he started beating me up and I remember him saying he needs to mess up my face because this beautiful face is messing things up for him and I remember covering my face because the shoes he was wearing were going to damage my face."

According to ZAlebs, he was beaten on his ribs and legs. He even thought his ribs were broken because he couldn't move and had to crawl to get away.

Mzansi reacts to Mohale's alleged injuries

@msorana_ said:

"These are love bites mos."

@favoritehun wrote:

"Are these the marks that caused him to crawl downstairs "

@Sfiso_22 shared:

"An elderly person disciplined a kid who was only bringing a pretty face on the table. asizingeni"

@Amazing18508852 posted:

"He should take all the evidence and go open a case, I mean that’s the first point to finding justice. What is the point of saying someone abused you but there’s no case? I am not condoning any form of abuse but our people need to take actions."

@m_nonnni commented:

"So bored and tired of this topic"

@MzazezizozuLu replied:

"Every time IDOLS starts Mohale remembers his "abuse""

@zamaqengebe added:

"Where are the "Stretched" ribs."

Mohale denies demanding 50% of Somizi’s assets, Mzansi reacts: “I don’t believe Mohale on this one”

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung is willing to go to any length to clear his name following accusations made by his estranged husband Somizi. His tell-all show Mohale: On The Record premiered today and has been trending all morning due to new revelations.

Ever since they announced their divorce in August 2021, the two parties have levelled serious accusations against each other. Somizi has been alleged of domestic violence. Meanwhile, Mohale was accused of demanding 50% of SomG's estate.

In the tell-all show, Mohale asserted that Somizi had lied and that he had not requested any of Somizi's assets.

