Popular content creator and musician DDG recently shared his views about Uncle Waffles at Wireless Festival

The American YouTuber reportedly featured the Eswatini-born musician and DJ on his platform before her set

Social media users have shared their opinion on DDG's behind-the-scenes video about Waffles

DDG features Uncle Waffles on his platform. Images: DDG and @SithaleKgaogelo

Source: Twitter

American rapper and YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, known as DDG, spotted award-winning performer Uncle Waffles, who was snubbed at Wireless Festival.

The United States YouTuber, who has a son with actress and singer Hailey Bailey, reportedly featured the South African-based artist on his platform.

Entertainment news channel @ChannelEst revealed on its Instagram account on Tuesday, 15 July, that the South African-based musician featured on the rapper's streaming platform at Wireless Festival before her performance.

Social media reacts to the rapper's comments

fone_tinogold_goridhe_ebuka said:

"Who said she cares about you? Who are you?"

kermitbangani replied:

"Waffles is bigger man."

simonsays_the3rd responded:

"Bruh, why TF does it matter that Uncle Waffles was playing background character on DDG's stream? Why is everything American-related glazed?"

rice_chingchong_ wrote:

"It looks like Uncle Waffles ate."

Social media user @ke_Arturo shared a video on his X account of Uncle Waffles getting snubbed at the UK festival.

Waffles snubbed at the festival

The Yanos revealed on Tuesday, 15 July, that the Amapiano musician Uncle Waffles was snubbed at the Wireless Festival in the UK.

The Eswatini-born artist was left disappointed after she arrived two hours before her set, but organizers failed to manage the schedule and logistics around her appearance.

The award-winning DJ was reportedly booked to perform on the Old Spice Stage on the same weekend Drake performed for three days.

In the video shared on social media, Waffles explains and apologises to her fans why she couldn't perform before exiting the stage.

The Ampiano star says in the video that she and her dancers waited for nearly 2 hours and walked all around to get to the stage.

Waffles adds that she and her dancers prepared all day for the set, and everything was prepared, but they tried to cheat them, so they couldn't perform.

"I’m so sorry, guys; it’s not our fault. I want you guys to know we would never abandon you guys,” says the DJ.

Mtabaruka Hlanze reacted:

"Poor organizers. No transport to ferry artists, no communication, etc."

Samkelo Nyovest said:

"That's a norm for African artists in Europe. Makhadzi is one of them."

Uncle Waffles was dragged at the UK event. Images: UncleWaffles

Source: Instagram

