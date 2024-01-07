Halle Bailey officially confirmed that she was pregnant and went through the process privately with DDG

The Little Mermaid actress was suspected of being with child for months after her breakout role in the Disney movie

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend in DDG kept the pregnancy under wraps until the arrival of their son

Halle Bailey made a sweet announcement. The actress from The Colour Purple showed people that she actually had a baby.

Halle Bailey had a son with DDG, and she made the announcement on social media. Image: Amy Sussman / Lisa Maree Williams

The actress is dating DDG, and they welcomed a child together. The announcement comes after many people suspected that Hailey was pregnant without confirmation for months

Halle Bailey welcomes son with DDG

Halle Bailey officially confirmed on social media that she has a son with DDG. The Little Mermaid actress neither confirmed nor denied that she was pregnant before. In the post, Halle made it clear the son's name was Halo

The actress also thre some shade saying the world is desperate to know about him:

Halle Bailey and DDG son delights fans

Online users commented that most of them already suspected that she had a baby, as reported by BET. Many congratulated the actress.

xola_bunnii commented:

"Congratulations I’m so happy for y’all."

jonjason said:

"Congratulations! Welcome to the world Halo."

ezinneugoala added:

"The last line."

beautybychrisc gushed:

"Baby HALO!!! We love you already."

v.a.h.n.n.a laughed:

"Heavy on desperate. Congrats beautiful!"

skiwithaneye

"Proud auntie!!! prayer covered your journey, Halo! auntie loves you so much, my precious nephew."

