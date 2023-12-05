Ashanti, 43, announced her pregnancy with longtime boyfriend Nelly at his annual Black and White Ball

The couple, who rekindled their love earlier this year, confirmed the news on social media after months of speculation

Fans congratulated the couple on their first child together, expressing happiness for the pair

Award-winning singer and performer Ashanti, 43, recently hinted that she is pregnant with the child of her longtime boyfriend Nelly. The on-and-off couple shared the news during Nelly's annual Black and White Ball.

Ashanti revealed that she is pregnant with Nelly's child. Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Jason Merritt/FilmMagic and Theo Wargo/WireImage for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Source: Getty Images

Ashanti and Nelly expecting first child together

Congratulations to celebrity couple Ashanti and Nelly, who expect their first child together. The stars, who dated on and off from the early 2000s until 2003, rekindled their love earlier this year.

They confirmed their relationship on social media after months of speculation from their fans and followers. Nelly and Ashanti have been serving couple goals, spoiling each other rotten with expensive gifts on birthdays.

A short clip shared on X by the popular entertainment blog Hiphop Crown Nation shows the Foolish singer putting her hand on her stomach while on stage with the 49-year-old rapper. The video sparked the pregnancy rumours on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Fans congratulate Nelly and Ashanti on their pregnancy

Social media users are happy for the sweet couple. many noted that the news proved they were meant to be together forever. Some fans were, however, concerned about Ashanti being pregnant in her 40s.

@SirSays_ wrote:

"Bruh can’t stop smiling and I love to see that . You can tell they really in love with one another."

@DeLadyKhepera commented:

"They’re so in love, and I love that for them!"

@_iDreamOfTreni said:

"Nelly spun the block & PARKED ok! Congratulations "

@Jiji_Byte wrote:

"Their love stood the test of time. I'm truly happy for them."

Former Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe and Liza welcome new baby

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kagiso Modupe and his wife, Liza are overjoyed at the arrival of their new baby.

The former Scandal! actor announced the birth of their baby on Instagram with touching photos and shared the newborn's name.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News