Former ‘Scandal!’ Actor Kagiso Modupe and His Wife Liza Welcome New Baby, Share 5 Instagram Pics
Celebrities

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • Former Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe and his wife Liza recently welcomed their son into the world
  • Kagiso made the announcement by posting sweet pics on Instagram introducing their little one
  • Celebrities and fans reacted with congratulatory messages and gushed about the hospital snaps

Kagiso and Liza Modupe
Kagiso and Liza Modupe announced the birth of their son. Image: @kagisoyabakwena
Source: Instagram

Kagiso Modupe and his wife Liza are overjoyed at the arrival of their new baby.

Kagiso shares photos

The former Scandal! actor announced the birth of their baby on Instagram with touching photos and shared the newborn's name.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Modupe family presents and welcomes the arrival of our son Paballo yaBakwena Modupe."

Kagiso amazed by Liza

The birth filled Kagiso with awe and he made sure to acknowledge Liza's strength in bringing their son into the world.

"Special appreciation to my wife Liza. Never have I ever witnessed such strength. You are a true Proverbs 31 woman. The love I have for you is immeasurable. Bakwena ba go leboga Mmarona. Our ancestors are rejoicing at this one. Pula."

See the post below:

Outpour of love for Kagiso

Upon hearing the news of the baby's birth, celebrities including Connie Chiume and Nthati Moshesh flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

The joyous occasion also sparked an outpour of love and well-wishes from the public.

Check out a few comments below:

@nthatimoshesh said:

"Congratulations Kagmore and Lizmore. My heart is singing.❤️❤️"

@simply_rarang posted:

"Oh my goodness, congratulations K.❤️"

@nolophiri_ wrote:

"The gift that keeps on giving. ❤️ Congratulations my friend."

@dineomoeketsi commented:

"Congratulations to you, Liza and the girls.❤️ Welcome to the world Paballo."

@gabisilet mentioned:

"Omg, he’s here!Oh my nanas. Congratulations my family. Siyakhulu. "

@fulu_mugovhani added:

"Amazing news! Congratulations.❤️"

@conniechiume stated:

"Ncoh! Rea leboga Kagmo and family."

@zwabheka jotted:

"This is such a beautiful moment. Congrats and love to you both.❤️❤️"

Khuli Chana shares first glimpse of baby boy

In another, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are finally letting fans in on their little secret. The celebrity couple who kept the birth of their baby boy hush-hush is sharing sweet details.

The star had peeps speculating she had welcomed baby Pumpkin when she posted a cryptic post about being ready for motherhood.

Source: Briefly News

