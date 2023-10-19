A gogo from Pretoria has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her fashionable flair and dance moves

In the video, she struts her stuff while dressed in Gucci attire, proving that style has no age limit

Mzansi embraced her unique blend of fashion and dance, showering her with love and admiration

A gogo from Pretoria is making a name for herself on social media with her style and flare. Images: @mbal_enhleee

Source: TikTok

A glamourous gogo from Pretoria is trending on TikTok after she flaunted wearing Gucci from head to toe while rocking her dance moves.

Gogo dances in style

The video was shared on her granddaughter TikTok user @mbal_enhleee page. Her grandmother has redefined what it means to be fabulous at any age. In her video, she exudes elegance while grooving to the beat, proving that style knows no bounds.

The sight of her confidently donning Gucci and displaying her dance style has ignited an outpour of love from her followers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves glammed up gogo

People have enthusiastically embraced glamourous gogo's fusion of fashion and dance. Her video has not only inspired admiration but has also become a celebration of ageless grace. The clip shpwcases the granny setting new trends with her fabulous style and dance moves, captivating Mzansi's hearts and inspiring many to enjoy life.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to praise the grandmother who is so young at heart:

@Thakgatsomehlape commented:

"I youth yendala."

@MaDlophe said:

"Gogo is eating her youth."

@ZoeD joked:

"Lol we don't leave our kids with... She tells you straight."

@Thandiwe Makhanya was inspired:

"Dlala gogo, she's the girl she thinks she is. I love her."

@Cleopatra_de_nile16 suggested:

"They did say you're only as old as you believe you are."

@Emiko shared:

"When I grow up. I want to be like her."

Source: Briefly News