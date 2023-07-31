A video of a young woman being interrupted by her grandmother while attempting a dance challenge has gone viral

According to the TikTok post, the elderly lady is convinced that the video-sharing app is demonic

Many netizens were amused by the gogo's reaction and responded with jokes and humour online

TikTok videos have a high potential to go viral, which means that they can be seen by millions of people around the world. This makes TikTok a great platform for people who want to share their creativity and reach a large audience.

Netizens were amused by a grandmother's reaction to her granddaughter's dance. Image: @t.inkiie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, one South African gogo is not convinced the app is so great.

A viral video shows a young woman dancing to a song as she attempts a dance challenge before her granny walks into the room.

The young woman immediately stops what she is doing as she looks at her unimpressed granny and the granny back at her.

"POV: Your grandma thinks TikTok is demonic", the post was captioned.

According to Health Tech Digital, TikTok has the potential to be addictive. The social media platform allows its users to both create and watch short video content that is primarily 15 seconds in length. People crave micro-entertainment and short bursts of video distraction; this is one of the main reasons for the app's popularity. Content is short, fun and on-trend.

This could explain why the gogo isn't much of a fan of the new-age video-sharing app.

Netizens respond to the video with laughter and jokes

Sapholuhle Mwelase reacted:

"The eye contact ."

$ANE WUNNA EXPLOR€ said:

"I know she was waiting for that Kilimanjaro dance."

lesh wrote:

"No, because she just stood there and stared at you ."

Nkully Luphindo.

She gave you that “kunini ngikukhuza ngalento yakho” look.

@mnikza commented:

"Ngithanda senibukana nalowo ulinde ogadlayo."

user42560762268848 said:

"Ungaka dansi."

Source: Briefly News