A video of a little girl dancing at a Zulu cultural ceremony has gained much traction on social media

The video posted on TikTok shows the child 'sina', a traditional Zulu dance, with impressive skill

Many netizens were impressed and entertained by the girl's confidence and skill and showered her with love

A little girl has captured the hearts of South African netizens with her showstopper Zulu dance performance.

Netizens showed a little girl love after doing the ukusina Zulu dance impressively.

Source: TikTok

The girl displays remarkable talent as she does the ukusina dance

A video posted on TikTok by @ekse_mandisa shows the toddler dancing at an umemulo ceremony with great skill as many other women and entertained spectators cheer her on with pride.

Ukusina is a type of traditional dance rooted in South Africa's coastal region. For the Zulu, it is an expressive and rhythmic dance form with deep cultural importance.

The Ukusina requires dancers to kick their legs in any direction up and out and then stamp each foot into the ground. The majority of the time, this dance is performed for entertainment during social occasions such as wedding ceremonies.

South Africans react to the little girl's dance with awe

@Melanin Monroe said:

"This is so cute, all the women in the back."

@isiziks10 commented:

"Ntombi yomzulu enhle."

@GalantElk said:

"Gorgeous."

@user71900650314396 wrote:

"Khuphuka lapho Masha and the bear mashandabhe."

@Nomfundo Moh replied:

"Lengane inghlula ngamalengiso."

@user2439501415782 said:

"Wow! She's so beautiful, and she knows the Zulu dance."

@Miss_Sonopo commented:

"My daughter has to be Zulu shame."

