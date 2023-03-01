An Indian girl won many people's hearts on social media with her energetic Zulu dance performance

The young girl nailed the traditional dance in front of spectators who were singing and cheering

Her fire performance was posted on TikTok, and the girl got raving reviews from thousands of SA people

A young Indian girl performed a Zulu dance, and her video went viral. Image: @bold_marq

Source: TikTok

An Indian girl reminded many people about the diversity of South Africa. She embraced the Xhosa and Zulu cultures, which was beautiful to witness for many. The girl was dressed in traditional Xhosa clothes and performed a Zulu dance for a group of people.

TikTok video of Indian girl doing the Zulu dance goes viral

The heartwarming dance clip was posted on TikTok by @bold_marq and was received well by Mzansi. The video got over 799 000 views and was liked by more than 70 000 TikTokkers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans react to Indian girl's traditional dance

The commentary under the TikTok clip was very pleasant, and many people loved seeing the integration of different cultures. Some netizens said the young girl was a Zulu princess and her dance was pure perfection.

@kulungile_ said:

"She understood the assignment very well."

@tshepiso_mo10 wrote:

"Khuphuka lapho my friend ❤️"

@zuko_lastborn16 mentioned:

"The combo dance amaZulu and some amaXhosa attire and she's an Indian."

@nokxy34 commented:

"She is mixed maybe, muhle."

@winkies0 posted:

"Love it. This is all about respecting cultures. True ubuntu spirit."

@tunigschiacatae stated:

"I'm also coming for lessons. I wanna shock my in laws."

@sammysamkelisiwearmhlon1 mentioned:

"That's definitely gonna be her our Zulu princess."

@user5324756685299 added:

"What makes it more adorable is that she is wearing amaXhosa doing the Zulu dance while being an Indian, rainbow girl."

