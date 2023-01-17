Indian Woman’s Brenda Fassie Song Cover Goes TikTok Viral, Mzansi Wowed by ‘Vulindlela’ Rendition
- An Indian singer's version of Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela left people stunned by her perfect tone while singing the isiZulu song
- The woman on TikTok surprised many South Africans with her amazing performance of a South African classic
- Online users flooded the comments of the viral video with much praise for her singing in an African language
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
An Indian lady showed others that our country is truly a rainbow nation. The singer was recorded while performing Vulindlela, a Brenda Fassie classic.
The singing lady was channelling her inner Brenda Fassie. People commented with raving reviews about her performance.
Woman sings Brenda Fassie hit at Musgrave Market
A woman, Ashleigh J got a lot of attention after singing Vulindlela at The Musgrave Market in Cape Town. The video left South Africans impressed as she nailed the sound and pronunciation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Vulindlela is one of the songs that were memorable in Brenda's illustrious career. The song has a special spot in many South Africans' hearts.
South Africans react to Indian woman singing Brenda Fassie song
People saw the video as a reminder of how diverse Mzansi is. Online users commented that they love how people embrace each other's cultures.
stefanmarkus101 commented:
"Now that is what you call proudly South African."
Mandla Mmyanga commented:
"Wow, the pronunciation of the words is spot on and the vocals good. Thank you."
Nontsikelelo Mendlula commented:
"This is why I love South Africa."
Nicole_Tarlia commented:
"This is the South Africa we want. Where we embrace each other's culture and enjoy this beautiful land together."
Lomeo September commented:
"The best Brenda Fassie perfomance by far. She’s good."
Mawo Moyo Silandu commented:
"Brenda would be proud."
Nkosi sikhonde commented:
"You better than aWoolies dinner. Golden voice."
"Best teacher": SA stans Mrs Bullock's 1st clip jiving with students 5 years ago
Briefly News previously reported that Mrs Bullock went viral for dancing with her students. She recently proved that it was not a once-off and that she was doing it over her teaching years.
People were moved to see the video of her performing with her students at a talent show. Online users commented were in awe of her energy.
Beloved dancing SA teacher Mrs Bullock showed the internet that she's a longtime dancer. The TikTok star posted a video of herself performing with her students in 2018.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News