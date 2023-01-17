An Indian singer's version of Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela left people stunned by her perfect tone while singing the isiZulu song

The woman on TikTok surprised many South Africans with her amazing performance of a South African classic

Online users flooded the comments of the viral video with much praise for her singing in an African language

An Indian lady showed others that our country is truly a rainbow nation. The singer was recorded while performing Vulindlela, a Brenda Fassie classic.

An Indian lady did her version of Brenda's 'Vulindlela' and South Africans applauded. Image: TikTok/n@zb2309

The singing lady was channelling her inner Brenda Fassie. People commented with raving reviews about her performance.

Woman sings Brenda Fassie hit at Musgrave Market

A woman, Ashleigh J got a lot of attention after singing Vulindlela at The Musgrave Market in Cape Town. The video left South Africans impressed as she nailed the sound and pronunciation.

Vulindlela is one of the songs that were memorable in Brenda's illustrious career. The song has a special spot in many South Africans' hearts.

South Africans react to Indian woman singing Brenda Fassie song

People saw the video as a reminder of how diverse Mzansi is. Online users commented that they love how people embrace each other's cultures.

stefanmarkus101 commented:

"Now that is what you call proudly South African."

Mandla Mmyanga commented:

"Wow, the pronunciation of the words is spot on and the vocals good. Thank you."

Nontsikelelo Mendlula commented:

"This is why I love South Africa."

Nicole_Tarlia commented:

"This is the South Africa we want. Where we embrace each other's culture and enjoy this beautiful land together."

Lomeo September commented:

"The best Brenda Fassie perfomance by far. She’s good."

Mawo Moyo Silandu commented:

"Brenda would be proud."

Nkosi sikhonde commented:

"You better than aWoolies dinner. Golden voice."

