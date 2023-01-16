A video on TikTok showed someone praying over a casket with unique words inspired by a common prayer

The lady decided to do an interesting version of the Lord's Prayer where she mentioned types of alcoholic drinks

Online users were in stitches over the spectacle while some people thought she was being blasphemous

A video on TikTok made the rounds on the short video platform. The clip showed people gathered at a funeral and someone praying over the casket.

A woman did her own version of the Lord's Prayer and some people thought it was disrespectful. Image: TikTok/@user5391371351806

Source: UGC

Online users quickly blasted the video of the version of the Christian prayer. Netizens were split between those who found the video of fences and those who were amused.

Woman's Lord's Prayer at funeral on TikTok takes wrong turn

In a video on TikTok, a group of people at a funeral and the person leading the prayer used the Lord's Prayer.

In the video she says.

"Hallowed be Thy beer. Thy Castle come, Thy bottle will be drunk at home as it is done in the shebeen. Give us this day our daily brandy. Forgive us for drinking Fanta and Coke."

The audience erupted in applause as she continued his prayer. Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to lady's prayer about booze

Many Mzansi peeps are Christians and some were convinced and felt that she was disrespecting the Lord's Prayer. Others thought it was funny and speculated that she was doing what the deceased wanted.

sanelembali0 commented:

"Ngyahamba South Africa."

Azania470906 commented:

"She looks exactly like her praying words."

@ The Dreamer commented:

"If the family has allowed her, who are we to judge her. Friends like these are rare."

Thabang commented:

"People don't respect prayer and funerals anymore.... I'm not amused by this."

MemzZzz commented:

"We all acting perfect this is what we do kuma baby showers."

Martin commented:

"This looks like a joke but she is playing with a powerful prayer."

Oupa jooster commented:

"l will never joke about this prayer, it is is from when Jesus taught his 12 Apostles how to pray, Amen hallelujah."

Vetchos commented:

'If she can do it the right way, with a dash of faith, her life can never be the same."

user6533772342867 commented:

"Forgive them Father, they don't know what they are doing. Let the soul RIP."

Thabiso Rsa commented:

"As for 'Forgive us for drinking Fanta and coke'. I felt it."

Sniper commented:

"That's Malemas sister or I can't see properly."

wonderland commented:

"Powerful prayer indeed...to her friend."

