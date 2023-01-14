A woman who went through her husband's phone got the shock of her life and couldn't contain her anger

She discovered that her boyfriend was talking to other girls and decided to drench him with a bucket of water

The video went viral and many netizens wondered if the couple was serious or pranking TikTok users

Man drenched in water by his partner. Image: @sellosebelebele/TikTok

Source: UGC

A married man's secret deeds were uncovered by his wife after she snooped through his phone. The woman can be seen in the video posted by @sellosebelebele, throwing cold water on him while he was enjoying his beer outside.

The angry wife asked him about the multiple women he's been talking to and referred to them with a degrading name.

The husband was shocked by the cold splash and didn't utter a word back in the short clip.

The video has over 400K views and with people commenting on the troubles couples face in relationships.

Mzansi TikTokkers' reactions to the viral video

@kingcas051 posted:

"This is staged, bro was waiting for that bucket."

@pulesrod mentioned:

"The loyal member of the men's conference is still holding our premium drink extremely tight."

@user5934960544215 shared:

"If she did this to me, she would immediately be out of my life regardless of how much or what I have with her. She needs to bring him to the table for discussion not pour water on him."

@thethickgoddess said:

"I would never do that to my man. Never!"

@giftalifa7 added:

"Luckily it was not boiled water mixed with oil and salt. Keep that in mind."

@connysithole777 posted:

"A lot of men go through such abuse and are so afraid of their woman because she threatens to destroy his career and all that he is."

@kingzulu_ wrote:

"The way he is checking the beer is if it's still ok."

@babalwanongingi stated:

"Good acting well done. Connie Ferguson is looking for abantu abanje."

