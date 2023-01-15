The late South African star Mampintsha Shimora has an eye for big cars. The star who passed away on Christmas eve last year left a fleet of lux vehicles. A Joburg teacher wowed social media users with pictures of her neat and classy home.

Babes Wodumo was advised to cleanse her home after she shared a video showing some women performing witchcraft outside her home.

1. A look at the cars late Big Nuz member Mampintsha left behind: From a Mercedes Benz V-Class to a Ford SUV

Mampintsha may be gone but his legacy lives on. The Kwaito legend was laid to rest a few weeks back after he succumbed to a stroke.

The Big Nuz member is survived by his young son, Sponge Wodumo and his popular wife and artist Babes Wodumo. He left them behind with a couple of lux assets. Mampintsha hardly showed off his cars on his timeline but owned a couple of posh rides.

Briefly News compiled some pics of the cars he flexed on his official Instagram account before he died. The Ngeke hitmaker passed away towards the end of December 2022.

2. Hard-working teacher proudly shows off home, says she appreciates the blessing

One dedicated Johannesburg teacher has taken to the socials to show peeps the gorgeous space she is happy to call home.

The lovely woman posted pictures of a few areas in her home, including the living room and bedrooms, which all looked spotless and well-kept.

Posting on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page, Ontiretsi Mokgosi noted that while she was still working towards creating the home of her dreams, she felt proud of her space.

3. Old white lady confronts police officer in isiXhosa on TikTok, has Mzansi thinking she’s Xhosa gogo

A video of a white woman speaking isiXhosa went viral. People were in awe over how she sounded as she took a cop to task over something.

People flooded the comments section with praise for the lady's isiXhosa. Others had questions about what she was talking about.

A white woman went viral on TikTok. The lady, posted by @siyabongabond1, was on video talking to a police officer. The video was filmed after she started talking but people were in love with her native speaker-like cadence.

4. Video of Babes Wodumo crying while dancing to Mampintsha's song Ngeke leaves fans in their feels

Babes Wodumo had her followers chopping onions when a video of her crying while dancing to her late husband Mampintsha Shimora's song, Ngeke, went viral.

The star has been heavily blasted for the way she has been in the limelight during a time when she should be mourning her husband. Some peeps, including actress Simz Ngema, have defended her saying people should allow her to mourn anyhow she pleases.

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother of one can be seen joining dancers on the stage and performing a few dance moves while the Big Nuz banger is playing. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Babes Wodumo started crying and wiping away her tears amid the song.

5. Babes Wodumo advised to cleanse her home after releasing footage showing women performing witchcraft: "Insane"

Babes Wodumo has continued to expose her late husband Mampintsha on social media. The Gqom artist dropped footage from their marital home showing women apparently performing witchcraft in her bedroom.

The video of the whole thing has shook Mzansi. In the footage, a couple of women can be seen roaming around Babes' house at night and one of them seemingly smearing muthi on her bedroom door, reports ZAlebs.

Social media users have accused Mampintsha of bringing his side chicks to their matrimonial home since the video surfaced on Twitter. Some advised Babes Wodumo to cleanse or move out of her home.

