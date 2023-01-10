South African female celebrities have suffered the most as a result of the loss of their romantic partners

Connie Ferguson, Kelly Khumalo, Babes Wodumo, and Simz Ngema are just a few of the famous faces who had Mzansi chopping onions when their partners died

Briefly News looks at times when well-known figures lost their lovers but showed that they are doing extremely well on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Babes Wodumo has been the punching bag of Mzansi following losing her man, Mampintsha. Image: @babes_wodumo and @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The last few years have not been kind to Mzansi female celebrities. Many celebrities lost their husbands, boyfriends, and baby daddies.

However, the famous women have shown a strong side, and Briefly News looks at the times when they dusted themselves off, such as Babes reviving her career after Mampintsha's death.

1. Babes Wodumo lost Mampintsha to a stroke

In December 2022, the sad news that Mampintsha had been hospitalised for a stroke hit Mzansi. Shortly after fans sent him well-wishes, his death was announced on 24 December 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans were even more surprised to learn that Babes found out about Mpintsho's death on social media. According to TshisaLIVE, a nurse leaked the news online before family members could issue a media statement.

Thankfully, the Wololo hitmaker laid her man to rest without any unforeseen issues. However, she was unprepared for the backlash that ensued after online peeps witnessed her unusual way of mourning her husband.

Even Mampintsha's mother, who is presently receiving treatment for a stroke, called Babes' strange behaviour out.

2. Simz Ngema became a widow after losing hubby Dumi Masilela

Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema lost her husband Dumi Masilela in 2017 after a failed hijacking attempt in Tembisa. Masilela was well-known for his portrayal of a street kid, Sifiso Ngema, on the e.TV soapie Rythym City.

While the tragic death took its toll on Simz's emotions, she finally opened up in 2021, stating that time does, in fact, heal wounds.

“I appreciate your smile because I know how many times you’ve cried. Today, I choose to celebrate you for living your truth. For being gentle and soft. For believing in love no matter how many times it broke your heart. Let the sunshine on your face,” reported SowetanLIVE.

3. Connie Ferguson lost Shona Ferguson to COVID-19 complications

Shona Ferguson, Connie Fergison's husband, died on July 30 2021, as a result of Covid-19 complications.

In several Instagram posts, the Kings of Jo'Burg actress remembered her late husband. According to News24, six months after Shona died, Connie wrote a message to her angel. She penned:

“Six months today, and not a day goes by without me talking about you! To anyone who cares to listen! You have left such a big impression of yourself on me and the girls that you are part of all our conversations. Your spirit lives on Sho, and we bless God for walking this journey with us, for strengthening us daily and comforting us in different ways, for the earthly angels who have been supportive of me and my family, physically and in prayer, for the strangers who have been praying for our healing and wellbeing.”

4. Kelly Khumalo accused of killing her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa

Kelly Khumalo's life took a turn for the worse in 2014, when her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in her Voslooorus home.

The mother of two was named in the controversial Meyiwa murder trial. According to The Citizen, advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the five men on trial for the murder, claimed Kelly shot the soccer player.

“I put it to you Mr Mosia that a witness, not just a witness, an eyewitness will testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, as it’s alleged,” Teffo said.

Video of Babes Wodumo crying while dancing to Mampintsha’s song Ngeke leaves fans in their feels

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo had her followers chopping onions when a video of her crying while dancing to her late husband Mampintsha Shimora's song, Ngeke, went viral.

The star has been heavily blasted for the way she has been in the limelight during a time when she should be mourning her husband. Some peeps, including actress Simz Ngema, have defended her saying people should allow her to mourn anyhow she pleases.

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother of one can be seen joining dancers on the stage and performing a few dance moves while the Big Nuz banger is playing. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Babes Wodumo started crying and wiping away her tears amid the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News