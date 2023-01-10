Thuso Mbedu started the year on a high note by covering the cover of American-based magazine The Wrap

The stunner shared a glimpse of the photoshoot with the publication and Mzansi loved the looks

Many said The Underground Railroad actress is flying the country's flag high with her talent

Thuso Mbedu is undoubtedly one of South Africa's biggest export. The talented actress has been making Mzansi proud with her success on the international scene.

Thuso Mbedu looked like a dream on the cover of The Wrap magazine. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

Last year, the stunner made headlines when she starred alongside How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and her rumoured boyfriend, John Boyega in the action-packed movie The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu hit the ground running in 2023 as she started the year by featuring on the cover of an international magazine. Heading to her Twitter page, the Gotham Independent Film Award winner shared stunning snaps from the magazine cover shoot.

In the pictures, the actress looked like a dream in a figure-hugging red leather skirt and matching crop top. She also posted snaps rocking an animal print outfit. The stunner completed the look with her hair in Bantu knots.

Social media users loved Thuso's look. Many flooded the post's comments section with praise.

Peeps react to Thuso Mbedu's post

@Giftedpaul13 said:

"My dear Agojie, I am writing you this letter to ask if you now need a man because I am available, but if not I will wait ."

@BenjaminMomoh6 wrote:

"You’re beautiful as you are fearless."

@AhmadAbassJall1 noted:

"Can't still believe you're 31 ."

