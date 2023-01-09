SA's favourite couple Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have been keeping fans updated on their American trip

The stars joined many celebrities who took their end-of-year trips to many places among them Dubai and Cape Town

The Mthombenis started off in New York City but they later announced that they were jetting off to Mexico to have some fun in the sun

Mzansi has been keeping up with the Mthombenis and it's safe to say they are having the time of their lives overseas. The stars jetted off to the USA after former Miss SA Liesl surprised her husband with plane tickets.

Mzansi has told Musa and Liesl Mthombeni to be careful in Mexico. Image: @drmusamthombeni.

Source: Instagram

Social media users have been glued to their phones waiting for more content for the celebrity couple.

According to ZAlebs, Mr and Mrs Mthombeni did a hive of activities from cosy dinner dates, cite seeing shopping and much more. After keeping fans entertained with their mini-vlogs and posts, the stars announced that it was not yet over.

Heading to their seemingly joint Instagram account, the couple announced that they were heading to Mexico's popular tourist resort, Cancun. Peeps couldn't help but worry about their safety since Mexico is popular for crime and cartels, while others said they are enjoying the content being shared.

@its_tash04 said:

"Just when we thought you’ll are coming home bathong The Mthombenis, we are tired."

@mirendahm commented:

"Changed season with the quickness’ that’s how it should be."

@toastedberry added:

"Your enemies are angry right now, enjoy lovelies."

@sandiciwe_m wrote:

"Chasing electricity around the word … The South African dream .. I’m so jealous bathong ."

@gracie_alvin noted:

"You should be careful of the cartels."

