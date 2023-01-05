South African power couple, Nadia Nakai and Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, are having a good time in Sun City, North West

The pair has been serving couple goals on social media with beautiful pictures and captions ever since they made their relationship public

AKA and Nadia recently shared a couple of snaps on their social media platforms, giving Mzansi a sneak peek inside their beautiful vacation

A look inside AKA and Nadia Nakai's Sun City family vacation. Image: @akaworldwide and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The 'Composure' hitmaker, AKA, is head over heels in love with his rapper girlfriend, Nadia Nakai. He recently posted their picture on Instagram saying everything is so much better with her.

The pair reportedly went on a 'Johnson Family Vacation' with their families, alongside AKA's daughter, Kairo, and her glammy Lynn Forbes.

While enjoying their family vacation in Sun City, the couple also shared cute snaps and videos on Instagram followed by heartwarming captions. AKA said this was a well-earned rest. Enjoying her princess treatment era, Nadia said the vacation has been top-tier.

Fans and other celebrities have flooded the comments section with beautiful messages. @mlisacrazyt said:

"Saw you....you looking fabulous #family vibes,loved how chilled you are and we didn't even wanna disturb your space. Keep up being original mcwaa."

@alletaneziwe commented:

"Mamazala's both of them so hot yhoumlilo nguwe big nuz"

@don_precious_12 said:

"Keep shining! Your beautiful face was supposed to be used as the flag of SA so that the whole world will see how charming you are…Your astonishing beauty is so unimaginable ❤️❤️"

@am.ara7975:

"Loving your outfit. Family vacays are always needed, they are the best. Glad both of you are family oriented.❤️"

Source: Briefly News