A young woman asked her waiter to take a nice shot of her lunch date but got a content-creation nightmare instead

The waiter, who clearly is not familiar with social media standards when it comes to content creation, captured the worst footage imaginable

Netizens roared at the disastrous outcome of the shoot after the technical difficulties the waiter went through to capture such footage

A young woman mocked and shared the humorous outcome of her content creation attempt after asking a waiter to assist her in capturing the perfect shot.

A woman shared her content creation nightmare after asking a waiter to capture her lunch date. Image: @heyiitsphiwo

A TikTok user shared her failed content creation attempt for netizens to enjoy.

Woman mocks content creation fail In TikTok clip

The lady, who wanted to capture the beautiful restaurant she was dining at with a friend, got a very odd-looking video that barely shows her or the aesthetic of the place.

The clip exposes how the waiter ignored her request and showed off his skills with the camera instead. Going by @heyiitsphiwo on TikTok, the lady (also known as Phiwo) captioned the post:

“POV: You gave your waiter your phone to take a picture of you."

Watch Phiwo's video below:

Waiter's failed content creation attempt has peeps busting

The now-viral clip has 198K views and a thread of amusing comments. While some TikTok users pointed out the waiter’s failed content creation attempt, others filled the comments section with hilarious remarks that made the clip even funnier.

@kutloano couldn’t help but compare the footage to a fly, commenting:

“A fly’s POV.”

@z.aaalizile admitted that too much was happening in the video by commenting:

“I’m so dizzy watching this...”

@Reitumetse joked by commenting:

“Okari re ko Gold Reef City. [It’s as if we’re at Gold Reef City.]"

@Lathi tha Peter thought the waiter was clever enough to advertise his place of work in the busy footage and commented:

“He said restaurant tour ke sana.”

@Nene Somana laughed:

“He really took us for a ride.”

@Thando❤️ saw the waiter’s vision and defended him by saying:

“But imagine this in slow motion...”

