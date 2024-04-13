A first-time driver hilariously reversed her vehicle after struggling to go up a steep hill

The lady said the hill showed her flames as a new driver and decided not to continue driving up

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A first-time driver hilariously struggled going up a steep hill. Images: @bhunganiomuhle

Source: Instagram

A young woman who is still learning to drive hilariously got defeated when it was time to drive up a steep hill.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mpumiiradebe, she is in the driver's seat doing her thing. It wasn't until she came across a steep hill that things went South. The lady can be seen placing the car on stationery as she thinks of how she will make it to the top of the hill.

Moments later, the lady felt defeated and reversed the car. The person capturing the moment can be heard bursting with laughter behind the camera, enjoying the moment.

First-time driver struggles with steep hill

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

Netizens laughed at the video

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mrs R commented:

"Can I see the results after you managed to cross over ."

@Jasmine Mbalenhle asked:

"Is this the steep hill in Braam next to Rand girls ? "

@Noxolo Mbusooh Nteng said:

"When you are a new driver try to reduce volume as you need to listen to your car….."

@T. shared:

"At least you’re driving. Mine is in the garage I don’t like stress."

@m-a-k-i-e ❤ relates:

"Been driving for 5 years now but bona, I cause traffic when I get to a hill."

@Thapiesings encouraged:

" Yoh ngake ngahlekwa ke nami (Yho, I was also laughed at) …it gets better with time ❤️."

Woman buys a stunning first ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who spoiled herself with her first car.

@mpumiiradebe uploaded the cute moment on TikTok. In the clip, the lady is dressed for the occasion, wearing a comfy white dress while holding a J.C. Le Roux champagne. The car was uncovered behind her; it was a white Kia Picanto - as cute as the owner itself.

