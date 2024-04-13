An excited woman shared the news of her employment with her TikTok followers

The lady uploaded a video of the hardcopy contract between her and her new employer

The online community reacted to the news, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A woman excitedly shared the news of the new employment opportunity. Images: @kamnganga

Source: TikTok

A woman took to her TikTok account to share news about her new employment with her followers.

In the picture post, @kamnganga showed a hard copy of the employment contract. Judging from her caption, the woman was happy. She thanked the highest God for the opportunity.

"I'm serving a living God."

Unemployment in South Africa is high. One online user who wishes to be employed asked the woman how she got employment. The woman said that she usually registers and has profiles on recruitment agencies. Her current employer found her through an agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I normally register and have profiles with recruitment agencies, the company approached me, interviewed me twice and hired me. So they found me I didn’t apply directly for the role."

Lady bags new job opportunity

Watch the TikTok picture post below:

A woman shared the news of her employment on TikTok. Image: @kamnganga

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The post garnered over 92k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@phindy commented:

"I also got a job that I didn’t apply for. GLORY TO JESUS ,the word of God says I will mention your name into places that you haven’t even entered congratulations sis❤."

@Zakumani Mncedisi said:

"Ohh sisi I know the feeling I was signing mine Friday it was like a dream."

@K. E Mashigo manifested:

"I'm coming back with my testimony in a months time."

@Mamosa Ramaru was inspired:

"❤️❣️This is the type of content we want to see every day so as to get motivated. Congratulations Chile ❣️."

Mzansi hun celebrates bagging job same day as interview

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who landed a job the same day as her interview.

@noxolocataleyatobo took to TikTok where she revealed she landed a new job straight after a successful interview, and SA is here for it. In the clip, @noxolocataleyatobo shared a screenshot of an SMS between her and the company, asking her to come to the office on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News