SA Graduate Honours Late Mother at Gravesite With Academic Achievement, Video Makes SA Emotional
- A graduate visited her late mother's gravesite wearing academic regalia as shown in a TikTok video
- The young woman expressed her deep love for her departed mother and her determination to make her proud
- Netizens were moved by the emotional tribute and extended messages of support and comfort to the graduate
A woman went to her mother's gravesite wearing academic regalia and holding her hard-earned qualification.
Message for departed mom
She @justngiley0 posted the heartwarming scene on TikTok. She is also seen arriving with a bouquet of roses in hand.
The graduate conveyed her love for her mother and her desire to make her proud in the caption:
"Your death caused me alot of pain mom. I never knew pain until I lost you. But through it all, I wanted to make you proud. I know you’re snilling in heaven."
Touching video spreads on TikTok
The video poignant moment uploaded on 11 April garnered thousands of views, comments and likes
Watch the video below:
SA people congratulate graduate
Many viewers congratulated the graduate and praised her meaningful tribute to honour her mother's memory.
Read a few comments below:
@benovalentiabenoel said:
"Why am I crying? May you get a job and make her proud."
@Belonoto mentioned:
"Congratulations sis, prepare to do this more often. Even after buying a car, the first stop is the graveyard. The story of my life. "
@Jessica_Kagiso wrote:
"Your mom is definitely a proud angel. "
@Tolo_____Kazi shared:
"Yho I'm chopping onions. I also graduated two years after my mom's passing. She was looking forward as I was the first one of her children."
@PrincessNdalambi commented:
"Oh baby the heavens are smiling over you. ❤️ She’s super proud of you."
@LizaMojela stated:
"It is well. Congratulations. "
@komanemaphefo posted:
"Congratulations stranger. Your guardian angel is proud of you. ❤️"
@lamar745 added:
"Not me crying knowing I'll go through the same path you took there. "
