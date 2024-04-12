A graduate visited her late mother's gravesite wearing academic regalia as shown in a TikTok video

The young woman expressed her deep love for her departed mother and her determination to make her proud

Netizens were moved by the emotional tribute and extended messages of support and comfort to the graduate

A woman shared her heartfelt tribute to her late mother with social media users. Image: @justngiley0

Source: TikTok

A woman went to her mother's gravesite wearing academic regalia and holding her hard-earned qualification.

Message for departed mom

She @justngiley0 posted the heartwarming scene on TikTok. She is also seen arriving with a bouquet of roses in hand.

The graduate conveyed her love for her mother and her desire to make her proud in the caption:

"Your death caused me alot of pain mom. I never knew pain until I lost you. But through it all, I wanted to make you proud. I know you’re snilling in heaven."

Touching video spreads on TikTok

The video poignant moment uploaded on 11 April garnered thousands of views, comments and likes

Watch the video below:

SA people congratulate graduate

Many viewers congratulated the graduate and praised her meaningful tribute to honour her mother's memory.

Read a few comments below:

@benovalentiabenoel said:

"Why am I crying? May you get a job and make her proud."

@Belonoto mentioned:

"Congratulations sis, prepare to do this more often. Even after buying a car, the first stop is the graveyard. The story of my life. "

@Jessica_Kagiso wrote:

"Your mom is definitely a proud angel. "

@Tolo_____Kazi shared:

"Yho I'm chopping onions. I also graduated two years after my mom's passing. She was looking forward as I was the first one of her children."

@PrincessNdalambi commented:

"Oh baby the heavens are smiling over you. ❤️ She’s super proud of you."

@LizaMojela stated:

"It is well. Congratulations. "

@komanemaphefo posted:

"Congratulations stranger. Your guardian angel is proud of you. ❤️"

@lamar745 added:

"Not me crying knowing I'll go through the same path you took there. "

