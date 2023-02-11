Babes Wodumo is still mourning the death of her husband and Kwaito legend Mampintsha Shimora

The singer posted a video she took after visiting Mampintsha's gravesite, leaving her fans emotional

Many encouraged her to take heart and stay strong, while others also shared their sad stories

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo had Mzansi chopping onions when she posted a video while visiting Mampintsha's gravesite.

Babes Wodumo shared a video during a visit to Mampintsha's gravesite. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. Oftentimes, the reality that they are gone starts sinking in after the funeral.

Babes Wodumo visits Mampintsha's gravesite

Babes Wodumo may have had her crazy moments on the internet following Mampintsha's death but she definitely misses him. The mother of one who lost both her husband and mother-in-law within a short space of time shared an emotional video.

Taking to her TikTok page, Babes Wodumo posted a video while visiting her husband's final resting place. Although the star didn't say much in the post, fans concluded that she was feeling sad because of the heavy sigh she let out at the end of the video captioned:

"Baby Wam"

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's post

Social media users sympathised with the star. Many took to the post's comments section to share love and strength with the Wololo hitmaker.

@Nkosikhona wrote:

"Please heal love... Don't mind our comments. Nathi we're only human. Just live."

@mpumizikhali commented:

"I'm going through the same thing bengifihla my husband on the 28th December ."

@Dadeweeeeethu added:

"That sigh was very loud... I felt it ... sending love to you sis ."

@user476181497269 noted:

"the heavy breathe"

@user8028733761618 wrote:

"That sigh."

@Phoenix_Kea commented:

"Sending you love and pray that you find comfort in the Lord. "

@MANZEZULU said:

"it's still unreal a tough pill to swallow...Qina mama."

@Thandoh wrote:

"That sigh I felt it babes."

