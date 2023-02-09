Khaya Mthethwa has opened up about his divorce from former Miss SA Ntando Kunene after being married for two years

Mthethwa said going through the divorce was very difficult for him, he ended up relying on anti-depressants

The top gospel star opened up about the struggles of life after divorce on Mpoomy Ledwaba's podcast, Wisdom & Wellness

Khaya Mthethwa recently opened up about what he went through after divorcing his wife and baby mama Ntando Kunene.

The gospel singer who was a guest on Mpoomy Ledwaba's famous podcast Wisdom & Wellness admitted that going through the divorce was difficult.

Khaya Mthethwa admits that he used anti-depressants after the divorce

Going through a divorce can be difficult for people, especially celebrities as they also have to deal with social media scrutiny and trolls. Speaking to Mpoomy Lewaba during the recent episode of Wisdom & Wellness, Khaya Mthethwa said it was an awakening period for him.

"It was a period for me to unlearn and it was a huge awakening to the man I was and a huge awakening to who I wanted to be. I was on antidepressants and I was sleeping my life away."

Khaya Mthethwa on staying alone for eight months during the lockdown

Khaya added that the lockdown happened soon after his divorce and didn't have to go to church because he would have collapsed. He said the most difficult phase was staying alone in the house for eight months. He said:

"I really struggled, I'm not going to lie. That has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through and I never want to go through it again. We broke up, then we went into lockdown. I was alone in my house for eight months ... Thank God I didn't have to go to church because I would have collapsed."

