Gail and Kabelo Mabalane went on their Instagram accounts to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary

The happy couple posted their wedding pictures and penned each other loving messages to mark their special day

Celebrities and fans of Gail and Kabelo congratulated them in the comments section for reaching the milestone

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane marked their 10-year wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts.

Source: Instagram

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane have been in wedded bliss for 10 years and look more in love than ever. In the past decade, they have built a beautiful life together and have inspired many fans with their union.

The power couple has two beautiful children together Zoe Leano Mabalane born in 2015 and Khumo Mabalane born in 2018, reported ZAlebs.

Gail and Kabelo gush over each other on their wedding anniversary

To mark their wedding anniversary the actress and musician wrote each other heartfelt Instagram posts. Gail captioned her post:

"10 Years today my skat. Look at GOD! Time does fly when you’re having fun. Thank you for the best 10 years. I love you stukkend! Cheers to the next 10 and beyond. To failing forward. To our best years which are still ahead of us."

Kabelo also poured his heart out to Gail under their wedding snap and ensured everyone knew how he felt about his wife.

"You will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that reminds you that goodness exists. This love, it will inject honey into the soul of you, it will feel like warmth has cracked within your bones. And you will see how it learns you, and fights for you, and stays to weather the storms by your side.

The TKZee member continued with his lengthy love letter and wished that he and Gail will continue to grow together.

"No, you will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that is light, that isn't heavy to carry, and that does not weigh down the core of you.

Happy 10-year anniversary my skat. Let’s keep dancing to the unforced rhythms of His Grace."

Celebrities and fans congratulate Gail and Kabelo on reaching the 10 year mark

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Such a special couple. Happy anniversary. Blessings upon blessings on your beautiful union."

@azania_ mentioned:

"Congratulations you two. What beautiful love you have. Blessings upon blessings. ❤️"

@minniedlamini stated:

"I love you both so much.❤️"

@lomthandazomakhubedu wrote:

"Happy ten years anniversary my favourite couple. Gail, you do not know how much I love and admire your union. Your union with Kabelo is a testimony that God gives the very best to those who leave the choice with him."

@fifla2 said:

"Congratulations on reaching beautiful 10 years in your marriage..may your union be blessed with all beautiful things."

@nkosie342 mentioned:

"It's amazing how God can change your life if you allow him to. Happy anniversary Mr Bouga 2 Shoes."

@rendaniramadi stated:

"We are dancing with you The Mabalane's."

