Sinazo Yolwa is over the moon that her relationship with her girlfriend Nolali has been working out well do far

The stunner took to Twitter to celebrate their one-month anniversary with a sweet video compilation of their cute moments

South Africans reacted by saying they wish their lovers would follow in Sinazo's footsteps and pamper them on their anniversaries

Sinazo Yolwa has ignored all the nasty remarks she received when she revealed her girlfriend on Twitter and continued to show off her lover without any shame.

Sinazo Yolwa celebrates one month anniversary with her girfriend. Image: @sinazoyolwa

Source: Instagram

The woman named Nolali whom the former Real Goboza host is smitten with is not her "coming out" story. Yolwa dated a woman in 2022, and unfortunately, it ended in tears, but that did not stop her from finding love again.

ZAlebs reports that Nolali and Sinazo met on Twitter, and since then they have showcased their relationship on the timeline. From cute little restaurant dates to getting each other flowers, they have done it all.

Sinazo Yolwa and her girlfriend Nolali celebrate one month anniversary

Taking to Twitter exactly one month after making things official, Sinazo shared a video montage showing the steps they have taken in their relationship so far. Sinazo confessed that she's head over heels with Nolali. She wrote:

"On the 1st day of this year, the good Lord saw it fit to give me a brand new bae. And you know what? I kinda like her #ItsOurAnniversary."

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@SolangeMthembu said:

"Sanithandi! Also, ndicela isbindi sakho coz you did subtly shoot your shot shm. Love this for both of you ❤️"

@inkazanaithi shared:

"May lamfana wam see this and crumble "

@Deartroublegal posted:

"Love is beautiful "

@dechef46629593 replied:

"Anisebahle ♥️"

@cingiwe commented:

"Gorgeous "

