Sinazo Yolwa is in a new relationship and revealed her girlfriend on Twitter with a series of posts

The adorable couple can be seen in a picture and a short video enjoying their time together on a date

People congratulated the TV and radio host on her new-found love and some were stunned that she liked girls

Sinazo Yolwa and her girlfriend exchange flowers. Image: @sinazoyolwa/Twitter and @SinazoYolwa/Instagram

Former Real Gomoza presenter flaunted her beautiful girlfriend on Twitter and gushed about gifting each other with flowers.

In mid-2022, Sinazo was nursing a broken heart after she split from her then-girlfriend, and announced on social media that she was single and ready to mingle, reported ZAlebs.

It looks like love has paid her another visit and Sinazo is sharing her joy with her followers.

The video shows the couple relaxing at a restaurant with an ocean view. Sinazo's lady love was wearing a rainbow hat, smiling from ear to ear.

Her followers showered them with positive vibes in the comments section and some netizens said they looked lovely together.

A few comments from Mzansi people are below:

Ntokozo Joy said:

"Congratulations to Sinazo and the new girlfriend."

Siya Chirwa shared:

"I love this girl so much she is my number 1 celebrity."

Fortune Chinzvimbo-Mutepaire mentioned:

"When l look at Sinazo all l get are wild thoughts! I don't care which side you bat for, you're one attractive woman."

Nyandoor Manzini wrote:

"Her new girlfriend uvele ubone kuthi welele."

Pearl Somlotha asked:

"So she's into girls?"

