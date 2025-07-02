Award-winning singer Makhadzi celebrated her 29th birthday with a heartfelt post reflecting on her journey and achievements

Her family and friends surprised her with a lavish party, captured in a viral Instagram video showing her emotional reaction

Fans flooded Makhadzi's post with warm wishes and praise on her special day

Award-winning South African musician Makhadzi rang in her new age like the queen she is. The star who turned 29 on Monday, 30 June, shared an emotional post on her page.

Makhadzi celebrated how far she has come and all her accomplishments with the viral post. Meanwhile, her family and friends were planning a grand birthday party for her.

Taking to her Instagram page on 2 July 2025, the Ghanama singer shared a video of her family surprising her with a lavish birthday party. In the now-viral video, Makhadzi showed the behind-the-scenes from when she was getting ready to when she walked into the venue, completely unaware that her loved ones had planned something.

Khadzi looked like a million dollars in a stunning black dress and heels. In addition to her birthday, Makhadzi also celebrated receiving plaques for her music, which has been dominating streaming platforms. She wrote:

"Thank you so much to everyone who planned to put a smile on my face, I really enjoyed and celebrated other plaques as always. It is not a question that I was born to win .. 🏆 @africori thank you for making my day special.❤️❤️❤️ @bra_bics1 you are the best, thank you for giving us your best meal at your best restaurant in Centurion @amar.rest.za @bomba_ecute thank you for dressing me even though the dress hid my nyash 😂"

Fans wish Makhadzi well on her day

The singer's legion of fans and followers flooded her post with heartfelt birthday wishes as she celebrates another trip around the sun. Many also loved how Makhadzi's family and friends surprised the star with a lavish birthday party, especially after she opened up about her boyfriend's abuse.

The star made headlines and charted trends after opening up about the personal ordeal, just days before her 29th birthday.

@mukololowahakutama said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️We enjoyed. Congratulations on your plaque. A win is a win."

@tm_innovations commented:

"This is beautiful."

@elelwani_netshisaulu added:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥zwo nakesa. Happy belated birthday."

@mcowenchoso wrote:

"You can tell she’s a vibe by just looking at her. Age gracefully queen!🔥"

@mashao525 said:

"I’m happy you enjoyed your day my queen 👌🏿👌🏿❤️❤️"

@sandramorare2 added:

"🔥❤️ You are beautiful inside and outside, Khadzinator."

@mooketsimooboi commented:

"Happiest birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 to Makhadzi wabo rena."

