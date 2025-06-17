Makhadzi caused a stir online after sharing a stylish photo on 15 June, with her designer Louis Vuitton handbag stealing the spotlight

The post sparked thousands of reactions, with fans admiring her fashion sense and unapologetic approach to luxury living

She flaunted the coveted Petite Boite Chapeau — a round LV sling bag valued at over R80,000 at several authorised outlets

Makhadzi lives lavishly and is unapologetic about it. The celebrated singer is trending after her recent Instagram post shared on 15 June.

Makhadzi was spotted with a coveted LV handbag worth thousands.

Source: Instagram

Makhazi shared a picture-perfect post on Instagram, but her coveted designer handbag stole the attention.

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions thanks to her huge social media following.

Makhadzi flaunts expensive R85k LV handbag in new photos

While others gave her a nod for her fashion sense, fashion enthusiasts quickly connected the dots about her LV handbag.

Briefly News has noted that Makhadzi was flaunting a coveted Petite Boite Chapeau (Round LV Sling bag).

Surprisingly, the bag isn’t cheap. The designer bag is priced around R85,000 in several authorised dealers.

However, the star singer has not addressed whether the bag is original, since some netizens were quick to call it fake.

SA celebs who have a soft spot for LV handbags

After all, she joins a host of South African stars who have spent thousands, if not millions, on their lives of glitz and glamour.

Earlier this year, bubbly actress Thuli Phongolo, who has a soft spot for LV, was spotted with the same designer bag.

After all, it seems to be one of the most sought-after bags amongst celebrities.

Last year, Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to flaunt the sleek round LV sling bag while living it up in Dubai.

Back home, DJ Maphorisa has been spotted several times with the R85,000 handbag.

However, other stars like DJ Lamiez Holworthy and DJ Black Coffee have had their fair share of headlines with their sleek designer bags.

The two have been spotted with a rare Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 Bandoulière 25 handbag worth R65,000.

No doubt, Makhadzi LV bag’s price tag quickly dragged her spending sprees into the picture.

Inside Makhadzi’s multi-million rand property portfolio

Makhadzi has been earning a fortune from her gigs and endorsements. However, she has splurged a huge chunk of her fortune on properties.

She has more than three properties dotted around South Africa and has several expensive whips under her name.

Briefly News dives into her rumoured properties worth millions. In 2021, she purchased her dream house.

Singer Makhadzi was recently spotted out and about in style.

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that she splurged around R4 million on her haven, which boasts modern architectural designs and several rooms.

The star also took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm her purchase. Two years later, she added another property to her portfolio.

Taking to Instagram, she shared photos of her new house and captioned them:

“Came to clean my new bae 🏡. #girlswithproperties.” No doubt, her cryptic caption left many convinced that she had bought another house."

In 2023, she hogged headlines when she reportedly bought another house.

She said this was her third property and even asked her fans who would stay there. Confirming her third purchase, she posted:

"My first pic on my third home 🏡. Who’s going to stay here now 😂”

Makhadzi previews new music

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi teased new music during a Zimbabwe show.

The star did the unthinkable as she sampled her new song and shared its release date.

