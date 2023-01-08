Makhadzi's new house pictures: Where does the South African singer live?

Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, is a multi-award-winning South African musician from Limpopo. She is known for her energetic Limpopo house music, which she sings in her native language Tshivenda. Makhadzi is one of the most invested native singers with a large property portfolio and several businesses. Find out about Makhadzi's new house.

Makhadzi is a South African singer and dancer from Limpopo.

Makhadzi's singing and dancing prowess has been likened to the late Brenda Fassie's incredible talent. She has been singing since she was young and is currently a double platinum-selling artist with 11 studio albums. The artist has nine awards and several nominations. She has worked with several prominent artists, including Diamond Platinumz, Master KG, DJ Tira, and Mindo the Vocalist.

Makhadzi's profiles summary

Full name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona Date of birth 30th June 1996 Age 26 years as of January 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South African Languages Tshivenda, English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not known Ex-boyfriend Master KG Profession Musician, dancer, entrepreneur Years active 2012 to present Labels Open Mic Productions Net worth Approximately $400,000 (about R4.7 million)

Where does Makhadzi live?

The Limpopo singer resides in Johannesburg, Gauteng province. Makhadzi's home village is Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani in Limpopo province, South Africa.

How many houses did Makhadzi buy?

Makhadzi bought a multi-million-rand mansion in Johannesburg.

The Tshanda Vhuya hitmaker purchased one mansion and built three others. She bought herself an R4 million mansion in the suburbs of Johannesburg in 2021. The exterior is white and grey, and the interior is fully furnished with modern designs, including a kitchen island. The mansion has a swimming pool and outdoor lounge. She also owns a block of flats in Sunnyside central, Pretoria, which she rents.

Did Makhadzi build a house for her mother?

She built three houses in Venda for her father, grandmother, and mother. Makhadzi's houses in Venda are some of her greatest achievements, and she thanked God in a social media post for using her to bless her family.

Despite being raised by a single mother alongside her two siblings, the artist did not want to discriminate against any of her parents. Her father and mother separated when she was young. Her poor upbringing made her start looking for work when she was 13. She started as a dancer before discovering her singing talent. She would sing on the streets and later at weddings around Limpopo.

Makhadzi built three houses in Limpopo for her mother, father, and grandmother.

Makhadzi's cars

The multi-award-winning Limpopo singer has a large collection of luxury cars. Her first ride was a white Audi A1 gift from Audi Polokwane in 2018. She later bought an Audi A4, a Mercedes Benz A-Class, and a BMW.

Makhadzi's net worth

The musician has an estimated net worth of $400,000 (about R4.7 million) in 2023. She earns from music and her businesses. In December 2021, she launched a footwear brand called Kokovha worth R120 million in partnership with Kicks Sportwear. She also owns a cosmetics business called Mavoda, which launched in March 2022.

Makhadzi's albums

The artist has released 11 studio albums and one extended playlist. She started releasing music in 2012, but it was until 2018 that she released a proper album called Shumela Venda. Her other albums include;

Queen 2.0 (2022)

(2022) African Queen (2021)

(2021) Kokovha (2020)

(2020) Matorokisi (2019)

(2019) Yo Shoma (2016)

(2016) Muhwalo Uya Ndemela (2015)

(2015) Litshani u Ntsala Murahu (2014)

(2014) Ndo Tshinya Ni? (2013)

(2013) Muvhango (2012)

(2012) Pain Ya Jealous - EP (2022)

Does Makhadzi have a kid?

Makhadzi was previously dating Master KG.

The Limpopo musician does not have any children as of January 2023. She was previously dating Master KG, and they were rumoured to be expecting a baby together in 2020, but she refuted the claims.

The Kokovha hitmaker has worked hard to achieve all she has and never forgot her roots. Makhadzi's new houses and other properties have ensured she and her family enjoy the life they only dreamt about growing up.

