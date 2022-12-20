Lesley Musina's biography: age, wife, home language, career, profiles, net worth

Lesley Musina is a multi-talented South African actor, MC, boxing commentator, television presenter, and voice-over artist. He is known for his role as Ndalamo on SABC 2's Muvhango and as a presenter on SABC 2's Mind the Gap.

Musina has been working with SABC for a long time, and most of his television and acting projects are broadcast on the network stations. Over the years, he has earned a vast following of loyal fans who are impressed by his onscreen performance. How well is he known away from the limelight?

Lesley Musina's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lesley Musina Date of birth 24th October 1980 Age 42 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Messina, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Languages Xitsonga, Shona, isiZulu, Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Sepedi, Tshivenda Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not known Children One son Profession Actor, voice-over artist, TV presenter, disc jockey, boxing commentator, MC Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Lesley Musina's age

The Muvhango actor was born on 24th October 1980, in Messina, Limpopo, South Africa. He is 42 years old in 2022.

Lesley Musina's home language

The multi-talented actor is originally from Messina, Limpopo and belongs to the Venda royal family. He is multilingual and can speak eight South African languages, including Xitsonga, Shona, isiZulu, Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Sepedi, and Tshivenda. In a previous interview, Lesley, who describes himself as an African history enthusiast,

Lesley Musina's career

Musina starred in SABC 2's Muvhango as lead actor Ndalamo Mukwevho until 2017. He also portrayed Todani's character on eTV's Scandal! and later appeared in Man in Crisis (2019) and Omen (2020). In 2022, the actor landed the role of Chief Magistrate Bonginkosi Khumalo in The Executives, a new SABC 1 drama series.

From 2009 to 2010, he was the presenter of Mind the Gap, a 26-part educational reality travel show on SABC 2. He is currently the presenter of Speak Out, a consumer rights show on SABC 2 since 2016. He is also a commentator for eTV's Premier Boxing League.

The actor is also an incredible voice artist. He voiced the lead role in Adventures of the Waterhole, an SABC 2 animated series. He has voiced several commercials, including the ANC centenary celebrations, RLW TV, SENTEC, Hollard Legal, and Phila Immune Booster. Musina's career as a DJ has also been successful. He can play any genre of music, including classics, Kwaito, hip-hop, R&B, house, disco, soul, and jazz music.

Lesley Musina's TV shows

TV show Network Season Role After 9 SABC 1 Season 2 Trevor eKasi: Our Stories eTV Season 3 Blessing Blessing SABC Season 1 Terry Family Secrets SABC 1/SABC 3 Seasons 1 and 2 David Khuti Generations SABC 1 Season 1 Loan Shark Intersexions SABC 1/Netflix SA Season 2 Sports commentator Muvhango SABC 2 Season 1 Ndalamo Mukwevho Mzansi Love (Kasi Style) eTV/eKasi+ Season 2 Thulani Omen Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu Season 1 Mogale Kgorompi Speak Out SABC 2 Seasons 9, 10, 11 Host (himself) The Executives SABC 1 Season 1 (2022) Bonginkosi Khumalo Tshisa SABC 1 Season 2 Guest star Zabalaza Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu Season 2 (2013) Thomas

Lesley Musina's net worth

The actor's exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million.

Why did Lesley Musina and Andile Gaelesiwe break up?

Television host Andile Gaelesiwe was rumoured to be Lesley Musina's girlfriend from 2015. Later there were speculations that they had broken up due to their huge age gap and because Andile was previously married, but the actor refuted the claims. It is unclear if the couple is still together or if someone is holding the title of Lesley Musina's wife. Musina has a four-year-old son, but details regarding the boy's mother are unknown.

Lesley Musina's biography reveals a person who is proud of his culture and takes his work seriously. The multilingual presenter has kept Mzansi entertained through his various talents in the film and television industry and the music industry as a DJ.

