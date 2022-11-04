Who is Big Brother Mzansi's voice over actor? Meet Sifiso Makhubu

Sifiso Makhubu is one of the voice over powerhouses in Mzansi's entertainment industry. He is best known for his work in the reality show Big Brother. He is also the Content Director for one of the leading media companies in SA.

Big Brother is a reality competition television series. People tend to focus on the contestants and forget about the voice-over actor, best known for the phrase "This is Big Brother." Exactly who is Big Brother Mzansi in person? Or rather, who is the voice behind Big Brother Mzansi?

Sifiso Makhubu's profile and bio summary

Gender Male Date of birth 7 December Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality South African Profession Voice Over Actor, Content Director, and Entrepreneur Famous as Big Brother Mzansi's voice-over actor Education Athlone Boys' High School Language profile Afrikaans, isiZulu, English , South Sesotho, and isiXhosa Residence Johannesburg, South Africa Twitter Sfisodotcom LinkedIn Sifiso Makhubu

Sifiso Makhubu's talented contribution to Big Brother Africa was one of his career highlights. The multilingual actor has been the backing voice at gala events and ceremonies. He is also an accomplished MC.

How old is Sifiso Makhubu?

He reveals on his Twitter bio that he was born on 7 December. However, he has never shared information about his year of birth. But from his uploaded CV on his LinkedIn profile, the actor is 44 or 45 years old. He speaks five languages: Afrikaans, English, isiZulu, South Sesotho, and isiXhosa.

Who is the voice behind Big Brother Mzansi 3?

Sifiso Makhubu has been described as having a voice perfect for narrations, with a deep dark authoritative element that keeps fans glued to the screen. Over time, the voice-over actor has achieved success through corporate audiovisuals and sporting promos.

Where did Sifiso Makhubu go to school?

He attended Athlone Boys' High School from 1992 to 1995. He was active in athletics, rugby, hockey, swimming, tennis, and water polo.

Career profile

Sifiso has worked in different positions in the South African entertainment industry for over 17 years. Some of these include:

Content Director at Media24

Voice-over artist at Middle Men

Producer in the Rea Tsotella talk/reality series

talk/reality series Content producer and director at Umndeni (docu-reality)

(docu-reality) MTV VJ Search Judge (MTV Base - DSTV)

Content Producer ( Million Rand Money Drop SA - M-Net)

- M-Net) Content/Shoot Director ( Forgive & Forget - E-TV)

- E-TV) Content Producer (3 Talk with Noeleen - SABC 3)

Sifiso's career highlights include being the voice of the infamous reality series Big Brother Africa/Mzansi for a record seven seasons and the voice of the National Lottery for two years.

Who is the owner of Big Brother Mzansi?

Big Brother Mzansi, previously known as Big Brother South Africa, is produced by M-Net and Endemol. M-Net (Electronic Media Network) is a South African TV channel owned by MultiChoice.

Where is the Big Brother Mzansi house located?

Housemates of Big Brother Mzansi live in a house situated in Johannesburg. The housemate eliminated from the show is expected to leave the house immediately.

Big Brother Mzansi's voice-over actor, who is Sifiso Makhubu, is a South African celebrity with over 17 years of experience in the country's film, media, and television industries. He speaks five languages and is the Content Director for Media24.

