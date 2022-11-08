Who is Zenzelisphesihle Xulu? Everything to know about Sparky Xulu

Zenselisphesihle Xulu is a South African who has been putting his country on the international map with his acting skill. His sojourn into the movie industry has been going on for about a decade, and each year, he gets better at honing his skills in the movie industry. Sparky Xulu has worked with popular directors and producers in the South African entertainment industry, who have saluted his mastery of acting.

Actor and producer Zenzelisphesihle Xulu. Photo: @sparkyxulu (modified by author)

Sparky Xulu's TV roles have seen him play various characters, some of which he confessed demand extra research to allow him to understand the reasoning behind their actions. He has been on several television shows and moved on to bigger projects in some cases. This has increased Zenselisphesihle Xulu's fan base as his charm on television already takes them.

Sparky Xulu's profiles

Full name Zenselisphesihle Xulu Nickname Zenzele, Zenzeli, Sparky Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Province in South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown School Maritzburg College University Rhodes University, University of KwaZulu-Natal Profession Television and theatre actor, writer, dancer, and director Instagram handle @sparkyxulu

Sparky Xulu's biography

Zenzele, as he is often called, was born on 6 January 1990. He was raised in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa. His parents are South African, although their identity has not been made public. It also needs to be discovered whether he has siblings or not.

What is Sparky Xulu's age?

This incredible actor is currently 32 years old in 2022. Sparky Xulu's birthdays have been celebrated since his birth in 1990.

The celebrated actor and dancer has a decent academic background, having graduated from a boys-only high school in South Africa known as Maritzburg College before studying Theatres at Rhodes University. However, for unknown reasons, he completed his tertiary education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Zenzelisphesihle's passion for acting started when he was a child. Photo: @sparkyxulu (modified by author)

Career

Sparky always had a flair for acting since he was a little boy, and in a statement, he said:

I was never really into sports and academics, so my love for acting came during my quest to find my true calling. I was quite intrigued by story-telling and being able to play different characters.

Zenzeli began working as a performer at a theatre company in Grahamston after bagging his bachelor's degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He worked here for three years, and the job allowed him to journey around neighbouring countries and helped hone his acting skills.

This exposure influenced Xulu to relocate to Johannesburg in pursuit of improved chances of becoming a great actor. Lucky for him, he was noticed by an agent within less than a month of staying in the city and got a role as Vukile Mbuli in a SABC 1 show known as Mfolozi Street. Not long after, the talented actor got a shot with other television productions, including Ambitious, It's Complicated, and Z'bondiwe.

Below are some of Sparky Xulu's TV shows and roles:

Karektas - Celebrity guest

- Celebrity guest Good Men (season one) - Sean

(season one) - Sean Isibaya - Qobodo

- Qobodo Isipho - Mpendulo

- Mpendulo Isono - Detective Tuswa

- Detective Tuswa It's Complicated - Nhlanhla (as Zenzele 'Sparky' Xulu)

- Nhlanhla (as Zenzele 'Sparky' Xulu) Mfolozi Street (seasons one and two) - Vukile Mbuli

(seasons one and two) - Vukile Mbuli Redemption - Zwelakhe

- Zwelakhe Ring of Lies - Radio DJ

- Radio DJ Scandal! - Producer

- Producer The Estate (seasons one, two, three) - Siya Phakathwayo

(seasons one, two, three) - Siya Phakathwayo The Herd (season one and two)

(season one and two) Z'bondiwe season 3 (The Chase) - Pastor Luzuko

Zenzelisphesihle's passion for youth has seen him work with students. Photo: @sparkyxulu (modified by author)

Sparky's interest in helping the youths hone their artistic potential comes from his individual experience and mistakes in searching for his footing in the industry. During an interview, he said:

I regret the rush – rushing to get a certain role or be the lead – because now, in retrospect, when talking to people about the roles I've played I realize those are the roles that people remember, and back then, I thought it was a small role. But that drive elevated my commitment and shaped my work ethic. I do wish I could've enjoyed the early roles more and trusted the process more.

Sparky is not relenting on his laurels in the movie industry and has now moved on from his popular role as Siya Phakathwayo in The Estate to a newer role in Redemption as Zwelakhe.

Personal life

Zenzele has yet to volunteer information about his relationship status, which means that the identity of Sparky Xulu's girlfriend is unknown.

Net worth

According to Wiki South Africa's website, Sparky Xulu's net worth is around $100,000. He has made this sum from his career as an actor, producer, director, playwright, and dancer.

Zenselisphesihle Xulu is only in his early 30s but is already achieving incredible feats in the South African entertainment industry. Interestingly, Sparky Xulu is not fixated on growing alone and has dedicated his time and resources to building the talent of youths in his society.

