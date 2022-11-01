Who is Marcus Mabusela? Age, wife, education, movies, profiles, net worth

Marcus is a South African-born actor known for appearing in the serial Judas Kiss on the SABC1 network. His diligence and discipline in acting have earned him fame in this drama series. He has appeared in various stage productions, like The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and other than TV performances.

Marcus Mabusela, the well-known public figure doubles up as a writer and producer, showcasing he is a multi-faced to be reckoned with, but that is not all; he has an exciting career you need to learn about.

Marcus Mabusela's profile and bio summary

Full name Oageng Marcus Mabusela Gender Male Date of birth March 11, 1985 Age 37 years ( as of 2022) Place of birth Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Occupation Actor, producer, writer and voice-over artist Alma mater C.R. Swart, Market Theatre Laboratory Marital status unknown Languages spoken SeTswana, Sepedi, SeSotho, isiZulu, English, Afrikaans Social media Instagram Net worth $100 000 to $150 000

Marcus Mabusela's background

The thespian was born on March 11, 1985, in Temba, Tshwane. Thus Marcus Mabusela's age is 37 years as of 2022. His mother is a retired teacher, while his father is a farmer, and he has five siblings.

Marcus Mabusela's education

The CEO of Metric Productions did most of his elementary education in Temba. He first attended Tshwane Primary School before moving to Cr Swart High School. Later, he attended Torque IT College and Market Theatre Laboratory in Newtown.

Overall, Mabusela has years of experience in the corporate banking and IT sector. He works as an actor, writer, and content producer for the advertising, theatre, cinema, and television sectors. In writing, directing, and acting, he earned a national diploma.

As a creative director, he develops content, manages copyright, arranges voice-overs, and oversees post-production projects from onset to completion.

Acting career

The star has participated in several TV series, which has led to who he is now. He made his acting debut in the SABC2 soap opera 7de Laan in 2014, in which he played Jackson Masiya.

Later in 2017, he played the recurrent part of Patrice in the Mzansi Magic drama series iNumber, which was based on the same-named movie. His first appearance in the role was in Season 1, Episode 7 of the show, which aired on August 20, 2017.

Marcus appeared in the sixth episode of the superhero Netflix series Shadow, which premiered on March 8, 2019. Since then, he has been in numerous drama programs in various TV roles.

Marcus Mabusela's movies and TV shows

Below is a summary of where he has been featured.

(2014) 7 de Laan as Jackson Masiya

as Jackson Masiya (2017) iNumber as Patrice

as Patrice (2018)The Docket as a guest

as a guest (2019) Muvhango as a guest

as a guest (2019)The Throne as Sizwe

as Sizwe (2019) Shadow as Aaron

as Aaron (2020) Kings of Joburg as a prison guard

as a prison guard (2021) Judas kiss as Judas

as Judas (2021) I Am All Girls as Coroner

as Coroner (2021) Dead Places as Thabo

as Thabo (2022) Office Invasion as Victor

The 37-year-old South African celebrity produces content and, as a creative director, also provides the voice-over for productions. Along with acting, Marcus has appeared in television ads for brands like Vodacom, Amstel, Multichoice, Windhoek Lager, Ford, KFC, and FNB.

Who is Marcus Mabusela's wife?

Despite being a celebrity, he likes to keep his personal life private, making it hard to know whether he has a wife. But he is the father of a boy named Oagile, whom he has occasionally posted on Instagram.

Marcus Mabusela's net worth

He has an estimated net worth of about $100 000 to $150 000 which he earns from his acting career. He is also a content producer with Metric productions and lives in Johannesburg.

Marcus Mabusela, a South African actor, writer, and producer, is most known for portraying Judas Kiss in SABC1's drama series of the same name. He possesses diverse talents, including directing, writing, producing, singing, and playing the piano, and as a linguist, he speaks six languages.

