Itseng from Muvhango (Angela Atlang): age, boyfriend, TV shows, profiles

Botswana-born actress, Angela Atlang, plays Itseng from Muvhango. She has only been in the South African entertainment industry for about a year but is already making waves as one of the prettiest damsels on the show. However, aside from her looks, certain people have also begun to misconstrue her personality in reality for the roles she plays in the series.

Angela is a Botswana-born actress in South Africa's entertainment industry. Photo: @aatlang (modified by author)

Angela Atlang has always insisted that she is much different in real life compared to her television role as Itseng from Muvhango. The personality she plays on the show is a burlesque queen who got into the business to keep body and soul together.

Angela Atlang's biography and profile summary

Real name Angela Atlang Nickname Itseng Motsamai from Muvhango Gender Female Date of birth 4th November 1994 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Maun Township, North-West district in Botswana Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality Motswana Ethnicity African Religion Christianity S*xuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Jeanie Atlang Siblings 3 Marital status Single School Tawana Primary School and Tshwaragano Junior school College/University University of Botswana Profession Actress, model, and singer

Who is Angela Atlang?

The lady who played Itseng in Muvhango is a Motswana whose adventure to stardom took a new turn when she moved to South Africa. So, where is Angela Atlang from? The model was born and raised in Maun Township, located in Botswana's North-West district.

How old is Angela Atlang?

How old is Itseng from Muvhango? Angela Atlang's age is currently 27 years. The actress was born on 4th November 1995, meaning she will celebrate her 28th birthday by November 2022.

Not much information is available about Angela Atlang's parents, but it is confirmed that her mother is Jeanie Atlang. More so, she is the first child and has three younger brothers. She lived with a relative in Botswana because her parents worked in Durban, South Africa.

Angela has a talent for singing and has also released a track. Photo: @aatlang (modified by author)

Atlang is from a single-parent headed family. Consequently, being saddled with the responsibility of watching over her little brothers, she said that it impacted her character significantly. The actress said during an interview that she grew up in a pretty underprivileged condition. According to her:

I have lived in a one-room house, used paraffin lamps and candles, and make an outside fire to cook. My humble beginnings helped me to be the giving person I am today with humility and care for others. I help out at animal shelters and donate food, money, and clothes when I can because I know what it's like to have less.

Education

Angela attended Tawana Primary School and Tshwaragano Junior Secondary School. She proceeded to the University of Botswana, where she first enrolled as an accounting student but dropped out after a year. Afterwards, she bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree from the same university in 2018.

Career

Angela Atlang's interest in becoming an actress started in primary school. This was when she saw some of her classmates rehearsing for a play.

As much as Angela is now known for her role in the movie industry in South Africa, she is more popularly renowned as a model in Botswana. She has appeared in the music videos of several artists and modelled for fashion brands like Quiteria Atelier and Poise Bridal collection, as well as cosmetic companies like Ebony hair.

Angela is, however, more excited about how her acting career pans out, especially after bagging arguably the most prominent role of her career in Muvhango. She said her journey into the entertainment industry has been bittersweet.

Angela Atlang's TV shows

The actress may be famous as Itseng from Muvhango. Still, she has been in other productions like KG'OESAKENI: The Dancer Musical, a theatre production of Lepatata Arts Ensemble in 2017, and Broke, Broken and Alone.

Angela also has a talent for singing and even released a track titled Blesser in collaboration with Stunna sometime in 2016.

Personal life

Actress Angela keeps a private life. But then, who Angela Atlang's boyfriend is has not been confirmed. Nonetheless, she is an avid Christian and does not hesitate to counsel people based on her religious belief.

The aspiring musician and model is tremendous in giving to the less privileged. Angela Atlang's pictures in recent times show how she feeds the poor on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa.

She also claims not to be a sports lover even though she frequents the gym to be fit. The Muvhango actress is a food lover but will not eat any pork, lamb, and seafood because they have a religious significance to her.

Itseng from Muvhango is excited about her opportunity in the entertainment industry. She believes that her fans will become even more supportive when they see her grow into various challenging roles in different movies and television shows.

