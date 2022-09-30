The Wife's third and final season will begin streaming soon and will be expecting to see more of the show. These siblings make up this captivating criminal family drama even more thrilling. One of these brothers is Swelihle Luthuli (Ntsika from The Wife). Who is he?

Swelihle Luthuli at the official screening of the telenovela The Wife at the Marabi Club on November 10, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Who is Swelihle Luthuli? He is a talented South African-born actor and voice artist. He is well recognized for his part in Showmax's telenovela The Wife, acting as Ntsika. But, who is he, and how old is Swelihle? Here is what we have gathered about this promising young actor.

Swelihle Luthuli's profiles and bio

Full name Swelihle Ralph Luthuli Gender Male Date of birth November 11, 1996 Swelihle Luthuli's age 25 years (as of November 2022) Place of birth Adams Mission, Durban, KwaZulu Natal Province Nationality South African Profession Actor, voice-over artist Instagram @swelihleralph Twitter @SwelihleRalph

How old is Swelihle Luthuli?

He was born on November 11, 1996, in South Africa, Adams Mission, Durban, KwaZulu Natal Province, and will be 25 in November 2022. Despite his popularity, details about his family remain scanty.

Swelihle Luthuli's education

He will be turning 25 years old by the end of 2022. Photo: @ swelihleralph on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

H attended elementary and secondary school in KwaZulu Natal province, where he obtained his matric. Did Swelihle Luthuli go to a film school? No, but he has demonstrated that one may achieve greater heights despite lacking professional acting instructions.

Swelihle Luthuli's career

The celebrity has been featured on several TV shows since 2019, and his fantastic talent has caught the attention of many fans. His debut film, eHostela, was his life-changing moment, and his talent keeps growing. Here are some of Swelihle Luthuli's TV roles and shows he has featured in:

Swelihle Luthuli's TV shows

2019 eHostela as Juba

as Juba 2020 London Recruits as General Justice Gizenga mpanza.

as General Justice Gizenga mpanza. 2021 The Wife as Ntsika

Who plays Ntsika on The Wife?

Swelihle Luthuli portrays Ntsika Zulu, the youngest Zulu brother's Youth Squad member, alongside Ishmauel Songo. The Youth Squad is involved in a cash-in-transit heist that saw Nkosana, Nqoba, mqhele, Qhawe, and Sambulo come under the ruthless eye of the law.

Swelihle Ralph Luthuli was born at Adams Mission, Durban, KwaZulu Natal Province. Photo: @swelihleralph on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are the members of the Youth Squad in Hlomu The Wife real brothers? No, they are not. They are only brothers in the telenovela but not blood relatives. Swelihle is the youngest of them all.

What will be the primary subject of The Wife's third and final season? It will centre on the romance between doctor Naledi Montsho and cab driver Qhawe Zulu.

Is The Wife's second season complete?

After season two concluded in May 2022, the program went on a hiatus and will return with a new season before the end of 2022.

For his part in the Showmax Original telenovela, rising star Swelihle Luthuli received favourable reviews. His career has indeed started well.

Is The Wife's third season its final one? The Wife season 3 is the final and will premiere in November 2022. Each season has had 40 episodes.

Will Swelihle Luthuli appear in the third and final season?

The entire cast roster for season 3 has not yet been determined. However, given that the crimes committed by the Zulu brothers are currently making headlines, Luthuli might play a more significant role this season.

Personal life

Is Swelihle Luthuli married? Even after capturing the hearts of many across the country, his marital status remains unclear. Swelihle Luthuli's wife does not seem to exist, and he has not yet revealed whether he has a girlfriend or is involved in a relationship. The celebrity currently resides in Durban, South Africa.

What is Swelihle Luthuli's net worth?

With no reliable sources stating the actor's net worth, his earnings remain anonymous.

Social media presence

The actor is trendy on Instagram but is also active on Twitter and Facebook. Ntsika from The Wife's Instagram has approximately 47.7 thousand followers, and he mainly posts photos and highlights of his acting career on the platform.

In addition, is gradually gaining popularity, and currently has around 2,296 fans.

Who is Kwenzo Ngcobo?

He is a talented South African actor recognized for his character as Qhawe Zulu in The Wife. He has also appeared on soap operas like Imbewu: The Seed; however, little is known of his private life in the public eye.

Swelihle Luthuli is a prime example of how perseverance, hard work, and a willingness to learn can lead to outstanding achievement. After landing a supporting role on the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela and working his way up, it would be interesting to see how this young actor performs in this role in The wife.

