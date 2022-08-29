Shamilla Ismael, best known as Shamilla Miller, is a popular South African actress, model, television personality, and social media influencer. The talented actress is famous for her role as Ayesha Ibrahim in the SABC 1 youth drama series Amaza. In addition, she has made various debuts in local and international popular movies and TV shows over the years and is one of South Africans' favourites.

Shamilla Miller is a fast-rising actress who rose to prominence after her epic appearance in the popular Netflix TV series Dead Places and Blood and Water. Her fabulous acting skills, accompanied by her stunning looks, had made her not only an elegant model but an asset in the entertainment industry with many fans.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Shamilla Ismael Stage name Shamilla Miller Gender Female Date of birth 14th September 1988 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Multiracial Religion Christianity and Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilogram 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Dating Partner Clifford Joshua School Hottentots Holland High School College AFDA film school, South Africa Profession Actress, model, television personality, and theatre artist Net worth $350,000 Social media handles Instagram, Twitter

Shamilla Miller's background information

The famous actress was born in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, on 14th September 1988. Shamilla Miller's age presently is 33 years.

What is Shamilla Miller's nationality?

She is South African. Shamilla Miller's parents are from different religions; her father is a Muslim, and her mother is a Christian. Besides, Shamilla Miller's ethnicity is multiracial. But then, she keeps her family's information away from the public.

Education

After her primary school education, Shamilla attended Hottentots High School Somerset West in 2001 and graduated in 2005. In addition, she was admitted in 2006 to AFDA film school, a school for the creative economy to study motion pictures and live performances. In 2009, she model graduated and bagged a bachelor's degree in film and live performance.

Career

Shamilla Miller had a passion for acting from childhood and started her career in acting through theatre plays. After she graduated from AFDA, she joined Artscape Theatre Centre in June 2010 to gain more knowledge in the acting field.

There, she moulded her craft on stage with the likes of David Kramer and Alfred Rietman and played leads in plays like Baby, 14th February, and Map Jacobs, among others. Her superb acting skills linked her to other theatres like the Vulture Production, where she worked from 2011 to 2015, and the Dirty Soul production.

Later in 2013, Miller got her first television role in the SABC 1 youth drama series Amaza. Since then, she has played minor and major roles in popular TV shows and movies.

Shamilla Miller's Blood and Water appearance as Riley in 2019 gave her a huge boost in her career as this was the first South African Netflix originals. She also played Kelly in the Netflix horror series Dead Places in 2021 with popular co-stars like Anthony Oseyemi and Pea Rangaka.

Her skilful acting is showcased in her various TV shows and movies, and some of Shamilla Miller's movies and TV shows include:

Isindigo

Zibondiwe

Hooten and the Lady

Back To School Mom

Nommer 37

Blood and Water

Dead Places

Suzie Girl

Sonskyn Beperk

Finders Keepers

The Verdict

Welcome To Ugly Town

AMAZA

Troy: Fall of a City

Due to her outstanding performance as an actress, she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Short Film award at the Mzanzi Short Film Festival for her role as Pam in Nommer 37. She also got a role in Top Actor Africa after she made the Top 12 in the BET reality competition.

Shamilla Miller has been managed by Artiste Personal Management (APM) in Cape Town since 2010. However, in 2016, she signed a contract with MLA Talent Management.

She has worked for big modelling agencies and fashion brands as a model. Initially, in 2014, she tried presenting in a kid's TV show called Challenge SOS.

Personal life

No one has been labelled as Shamilla Miller's husband, but the good-looking actress is in a romantic relationship with Clifford Joshua, a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Shamilla Miller's Instagram posts reveal they have been dating for more than two years, and she lives happily with her family and lover in Johannesburg.

Net worth

According to the City Celeb's website, Shamilla Miller has an estimated net worth of $350,000. Her acting and modelling career have earned her this much.

Shamilla Miller is a vibrant and good actress. Her dedication and focus on her career are gradually taking her to greater platforms, and it seems she will be in the entertainment industry for a long time with more achievements and awards.

