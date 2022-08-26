Who is Greteli Fincham? Age, husband, career, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Greteli Fincham is a South African young star who won critical acclaim for her performance in the Netflix original series Blood & Water. Ever since, fans have been drawn toward her work, even claiming she will one day rule Hollywood. But, who is she? Find out in this read!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Greteli Fincham is a talented South African actress who rose to prominence after her debut in Blood & Water. Photo: @greteli.deswardt on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

There has been a rise in promising young actresses under 30, such as Greteli Fincham. To date, her most significant role was in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Blood & Water. She received so much praise for her role, further opening the doors for other acting gigs and projects of different genres. At such a young age, she has become a household name in the Mzansi acting industry and a star to reckon with.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 9 May 2001 Place of birth Cape Town Zodiac sign Taurus Age 21 years (as of August 2022) Education Stellenbosch High school Profession Actress, Model, Photographer, and Entrepreneur Parents Lisl and Newton Fincham Nationality South African Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height 5'9" (1.75 m) Weight 127.6 lbs (58 kg) Chest 35" Waist 26" Hips 36" Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Greteli Fincham's husband Juan de Swardt Instagram greteli.deswardt Website Greteli Fincham

Who is Greteli Fincham?

Greteli Fincham is a young star who was born in 2001. Photo: @greteli.deswardt on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She is a young South African actress slowly making her way to the top ranks in Mzansi's acting industry. Here is everything you should know about her.

Greteli Fincham's age

She was born on 9 May 2001 in Cape Town and is 21 years old as of August 2022.

Who are Greteli Fincham's parents?

She is the daughter of Cape Town's well-known architect, Newton Fincham, and his wife, Lisl. She has a younger sister and they are pretty close.

Education profile

The star attended a school in Cape Town for her primary education. After that, she joined Stellenbosch High school in Cape Town and graduated in 2016.

Career

Greteli always had a passion for acting, even as a shy kid. She began sharpening her acting skills while in high school. Here, she joined drama and theatre and was even awarded several awards for her performance. Similarly, she underwent training with Stephen Jennings.

After graduating from high school, she attended acting workshops to further develop the acting skills she had gained. The young actress rose to prominence in the acting scene after landing the role of Reece van Rensburg in the Netflix drama Blood & Water.

Her exceptional skills and talent wowed many people, making her an overnight sensation. Soon after, she bagged roles in different projects, which propelled her popularity in the South African acting industry. Some of Greteli Fincham's TV shows include:

KykNET drama series Dwaalster Wanderer as Annabel

as Annabel Alles Malan as Elani

as Elani KykNET sitcom Lui Maar Op, Belinda as Jessica

as Jessica Comedy-drama series Ekstra Medium (Extra Medium) as Teenage Sophia

Modelling career

Greteli may be new to the acting scene, but this is not her first time in the showbiz industry. She is a model signed with Hey Judes agency located in Cape Town. Although it is unclear how long she has been modelling, she is known to have built an exceptional portfolio.

Besides acting, Greteli Fincham is also into modelling and photography. Photo: @greteli.deswardt on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Greteli Fincham's photography business

Besides acting and modelling, Greteli is also into photography and has turned it into another of her income streams. She has a website for her photography business. Here, you will find her portfolio and contacts in case you are interested in her services.

What is Greteli Fincham's net worth?

According to most of Greteli Fincham's profiles, she has a net worth of $100,000. Although acting is considered her main source of income, she also earns from her other businesses.

Who is Greteli Fincham's boyfriend?

Like any other celebrity, fans have been on Fincham's case questioning her love life. But interestingly, she has been an open book about her romantic life and even introduced her partner on her social media.

Greteli Fincham is married to videographer Juan de Swardt. Photo: @greteli.deswardt on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Going by her Instagram posts, the beauty does not have a boyfriend but a husband. Greteli Fincham got engaged to videographer Juan de Swardt in November 2021. Soon after, the two tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony on 2 February 2022.

Their union was celebrated in the heart of Stellenbosch, in the house's garden, where Juan was raised. Their closest family and friends attended it.

Online presence

The young actress is active on her social media platforms, particularly Instagram. She uses this platform to update fans on her whereabouts, upcoming projects, and milestones.

Greteli Fincham's Instagram does not go by her name. Instead, she changed it after taking her husband's surname.

Greteli Fincham is a woman who wears many hats. Although best known for her acting works, she is also into modelling and photography. Her hard work and talent have made her one of the favourite Mzansi young stars.

READ ALSO: Who is Leeroy Sidambe? Age, partner, business, nationality, cars, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Leeroy Sidambe. Leeroy is a household name in Mzansi, thanks to his high-profile corporate and political connections, smart business skills, and philanthropy, particularly in youth empowerment. He recently was a topic for discussion on Twitter.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News