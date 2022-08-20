Leeroy Sidambe is a name you may have already heard of, thanks to his smart business moves, high-profile corporate and political connections, and philanthropy toward youth empowerment. Recently, he was trending on Twitter regarding his personal life and relationships. Here, we discuss why he was a hot topic and everything regarding his private life.

The entrepreneur was recently trending for allegedly being unfaithful to his wife by being with a talented, youthful make-up artist named Mihlali Ndamase. Still, according to him, not all is as it seems, which we will get into shortly. Of course, we already know what he does for a living, but who is Leeroy Sidambe on a deeper level? Before we go into further details on his life and public interest, here is a summary of Leeroy Sidambe’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dumezweni Leeroy Sidambe Nickname Leeroy Date of birth 6 October (year unknown) Age 30-40 years Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Martial status Separated (Mary Jane Sidambe) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black (currently shaved off) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Entrepreneur, CEO Education Damelin (Diploma in security management) Native language Not confirmed Net worth Undisclosed Social media pages Dumezweni Leeroy Sidambe on LinkedIn @leeroy_sid on Instagram @Leesidambe on Twitter

Leeroy Sidambe’s Wikipedia and other online sources are missing large chunks of information from his biography, mainly regarding his family life, upbringing, net worth, and general background information. Most know him from trending on Twitter through his apparent relationship scandal, which he has since spoken against to clear the air. Here are some more details on his life and what he has to say regarding the social media sensationalism over his marriage.

Leeroy Sidambe’s age

Leeroy Sidambe’s date of birth has not been publicly disclosed, but according to his now inactive Twitter page, his birthday is listed as 6 October. Fans are also wondering, how old is Mihlali, his new girlfriend? According to sources, she was born on 26 November 1996, making her 25 years old as of August 2022.

Leeroy Sidambe’s nationality

According to his social media and other online sources, the CEO is South African and hails from Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Leeroy Sidambe’s wife

The business mogul was married to Mary Jane Sidambe but has since officially cleared the air and stated that despite rumours that he cheated on Mary Jane with Mihlali Ndamase, he met the latter whilst he was officially separated from his wife. He further claimed that he initiated the process of ending his marriage back in March of 2022 while ensuring he still had access to his children.

Leeroy Sidambe’s business moves

Besides the whirlwind surrounding his love life, he seems to be quite successful in his career and professional moves. He describes himself on his LinkedIn profile as 'A young, determined and qualified Security, Events and Projects Manager whose desire in adding value where it’s needed, alleviating poverty and empowering the community led to my entrepreneurship dream of establishing Sakhile Ezweni.' He is also involved in various empowerment activities in the community.

Leeroy Sidambe’s net worth

The CEO's impressive job description has made many people wonder how much monthly money the CEO brings in from his occupation. Unfortunately, no public information on his net worth is available, and he has never stated how much he earns.

Leeroy Sidambe’s profiles

Leeroy Sidambe’s Instagram is set on private, but you can find him under @leeroy_sid, where he has 30.9 thousand followers. Although seemingly inactive on Twitter now, he also seems to have a Twitter profile under @Leesidambe.

Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase may have faced major backlash online regarding their relationship. Still, the duo seem not to let the comments get to them and come across as happily in love by all accounts.

