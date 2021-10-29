Siew Pui Yi’s biography: age, career, net worth, boyfriend, height, weight

Siew Pui Yi is a famous social media celebrity and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight after posting adult-rated pictures online. She has accumulated a significant following on various online platforms.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The model posing for pictures in lovely outfits. Photo: @Siew Pui Yi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Siew Pui Yi is a successful entrepreneur in the cosmetics industry. She has a significant following on social media, where she promotes her business.

Profile summary

Full name Siew Pui Yi Gender Female Date of birth 1st August 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Current residence Malaysia Nationality Malaysian Ethnicity Asian (Orang Asli) Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-34 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Profession Fashion model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Siew Pui Yi's Instagram @ms_puiyi Facebook @MS PUIYI

Who is Siew Pui Yi?

Ms Puiyi is a fashion model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is known for uploading adult-rated content on various online media platforms.

How old is Siew Pui Yi?

Siew Pui Yi's age is 24 years as of 2022. She was born on 1st August 1998, and her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Siew Pui Yi from?

The model was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. She resides in her country of birth to date. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is Asian with Orang Asli roots.

Educational background

The model went to an elementary school in Kuala Lumpur. She pursued her high school education in a private institution.

Career

The model started her online career when she was a teen. At 15, a local modelling agency helped her secure big-budget contracts for brand photoshoots. She was featured in swimwear and catalogue shoots and modelled for various Asian fashion brands.

She also featured in commercials as a freelance fashion model. She partnered with some iconic brands, becoming one of Asia's highest-paid influencers. She also earned the International Asia W*ng Hong Award as Asia's top influencer.

She created various social media accounts, where she has a significant following. She has over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and over 1 million Facebook followers. She uses the platforms to post sultry pictures of herself.

Siew Pui Yi's Onlyfans account is one of the platforms that have earned her plenty of fame. She posts adult-rated pictures and videos on this platform. She has posted over 1000 photos and 200 videos on Onlyfans.

Besides modelling and creating online content, Ms Puiyi is an entrepreneur. She has established her brand called MsPuiYiCosmetics. She sells a variety of beauty products, including lipstick and eyelashes.

Her cosmetics have a retail tag of $79 and above. She is working on expanding her brand beyond Asia. Towards the end of 2021, she launched Kiseki Skincare. This is a line of daily skin care products.

On 7th April 2022, she created her eponymous YouTube channel. She has over 1.7 million views and over 47.7k subscribers. She uploads documentaries, music, vlogs, and interview videos on the platform.

Siew Pui Yi's net worth

There is no official information about the model's net worth. Even so, it is apparent she rakes a considerable amount of cash from her business and online career.

Who is Siew Pui Yi dating?

The model is single at the moment, and fans can access the latest Siew Pui Yi news from her online accounts.

On 20th June 2022, she announced she had broken up with her boyfriend. The relationship lasted a month. Before then, she was in a relationship with Ezun Lim.

Controversies

Many people consider Ms Puiyi a controversial person. In April 2022, she wore the áo dài without pants during a trip to the Hoai River in Hoi An, a UNESCO world heritage site. This offended numerous people. She apologised for abusing Vietnam’s national dress.

In May 2022, she raised eyebrows after visiting the National Gallery in London wearing a revealing outfit. She wore a see-through top without a bra, leaving little to imagination. She posted pictures online, causing a stir. Some people felt she disrespected the museum.

Siew Pui Yi's height and weight

The model's height is 5' 5" or 165S centimetres tall. Siew Pui Yi's weight is about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms, and she has brown hair and eyes. Her body measurements in inches are 34-28-34, and she wears size 7 (US) shoes.

Trivia

Her favourite food is pizza.

The subscription fee to her Onlyfans account is $29.99 monthly for regular clients.

Justin Bieber is her favourite singer.

Her hobbies are painting and singing.

Siew Pui Yi is a successful businesswoman and online personality. She is known for uploading adult content on her Onlyfans account.

READ ALSO: Who is Brown Mbombo? Bio, age, dating history, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published Brown Mbombo's biography. Mbombo is a social media personality, model, and entrepreneur. Her real name is Acastanho Mbombo.

The social media celebrity was born in Kutlwanong, Free State, South Africa. She has a child named Tinashe, and Blue Mbombo is her twin sister.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News