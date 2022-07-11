Who is Vicky Vee Jonas? Age, real name, education, career, profiles, net worth

Technological advancement has brought forth numerous opportunities for people to make money online. One such opportunity is blogging, which is well demonstrated by Vicky Vee Jonas. But, who is she? She is a celebrated South African YouTube blogger and storyteller. She started in the modelling space crafting her ideas of beauty and modelling. This article has more information about her career, age, net worth, and more!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Vee started in the modelling space crafting her ideas of beauty and modelling. Photo: @Vuyokazi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Vicky Vee Jonas become famous? The South African celebrity became notable following her notable pictures and videos about beauty and fashion, which she posts on her YouTube and Instagram. Over the years, she has accrued thousands of followers, making her one of the top YouTube bloggers in the country. But, how did she start this? Does she have a family? Find out below!

Vicky Vee Jonas's profiles

Full name Vicky Jonas Date of birth March 9, 1999 Age 23 years (As of 2022) Birthplace South Africa Birth sign Pisces Profession YouTuber, Model and Instagram star Nationality South Africa Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight University Cape Peninsula University of Technology Vicky Vee Jonas's Instagram @Vicky_Vee_Jonas YouTube Channel The VVJ channel Vicky Vee Jonas's Twitter @vee_jonas_ Net worth $1m - $5 million

Vicky Vee Jonas's biography

The below article has everything you need to know about Vicky, whose real surname is Vuyokazi. Although she is a social media star, she has not shared much about her personal or family life. As a result, little is known about her parents, siblings and whether she is dating or not. Nevertheless, there is still more you need to know about her, as seen below!

The South African celebrity became notable following her notable pictures and videos. Photo: @Vuyokazi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vicky Vee Jonas's age

She was born on March 9, 1999, in Cape Town, South Africa. Thus, she is 23 years as of 2022. Her Zodiac sign is Pisces, and she is of South African nationality.

Vicky Vee Jonas's education

She attended elementary school and high school in Cape Town. She later joined the Cape Peninsula University of Technology to pursue a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management. However, she dropped out to pursue her passion. That is when she started her YouTube channel. She is doing well in her career and has no regrets about her decision.

Vicky Vee Jonas's career

Vee was always fascinated by beauty and fashion at a tender age. She knew she wanted to be in the media and was very passionate about it while growing up. Luckily, she had supportive parents who guided her through the journey. But, unfortunately, she did not have much exposure to beauty and modelling. Thus, she had to develop her ideas of what modelling space entails.

Amidst many challenges, while starting up, she eventually made a breakthrough. Her online presence blew up when she launched her YouTube channel. Thanks to her captivating content, she could amass thousands of followers within a short period.

Initially, she had approached various modelling agencies, but they turned her down as they never thought she could make a commercial model. She also tried her hand at working with brands and photographers to build her portfolio, but it did not also work. That is when she derived the idea of using her social media platforms as her modelling page.

She uses her platforms to share beauty and fashion content and inspire people. She is also a good storyteller with a carefree personality. Photo: @Vuyokazi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a model, she has worked with some of the top modelling and fashion brands in South Africa, such as designer Nesh-Couture. Besides, she has been featured as an influencer on the Strawberry Lips website.

Besides, she and Nadia Hossam have published promotional posts for the watch company Daniel Wellington.

She uses her platforms to share beauty and fashion content and inspire people through her life experiences. She is also a good storyteller with a carefree personality.

Vicky Vee Jonas's pictures

The South African celebrity has an amazing body shape that complements well with her complexion. But, of course, as a model, she has to look stunning. Below are some amazing pictures she has shared on her Instagram.

1. Looking pretty

She knows how to dress for the occasion. Her slim and curved body shape enables her to try out different fashions. She looks adorable!

2. Fashion icon

The fashion and beauty model has a unique sense of style that makes her all-beautiful and charming. She knows how to match her clothes to bring out the best in everything she wears. She is truly amazing!

3. Gorgeous model

Looking at her body measurements and posture is all you need to know: she is good at modelling! Being a model calls for more than just passion. Having the desirable body measurements goes a long way in making you stand out from the crowd.

Vicky Vee Jonas's net worth

Vicky's actual net worth is not yet public. But, she is estimated to be worth between $1–5 million as of 2022. She earned money being a professional blogger and Instagram star. She ranks as one of the richest online celebrities in South Africa.

Who is Vicky Vee Jonas? The above article has everything you would love to know about the South African celebrity. Her story inspires other upcoming models that they can make it if they are focused and dedicated to their passion. Briefly.co.za wishes the young star the best in her career and life endeavours.

READ ALSO: Who is John Edward Thomas Moynahan? Age, height, sports, profiles, net worth

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on July 4, 2022, about John Edward Thomas Moynahan's bio. Who is he? He is a celebrity child from the United States. He is celebrated as the son of Tom Brady, an American football quarterback, and Kathryn Bridget Moynahan, an American model and actress.

So how old is he? What is his net worth? Is he into sports like his father? Read that and much more here!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News