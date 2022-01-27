40+ acting agencies in South Africa: A-Z list with images and contact details

The South African entertainment industry has shown much potential over the years. However, going up the ladder in the industry can be tough. Despite their impeccable talents, newbies are often stranded on monetizing their gifts. Therefore, this list of acting agencies in South Africa provides a clearer path to monetizing their craft.

With the help of the acting agencies in South Africa, you are more likely to have a smoother sail and access most of the rewarding opportunities. So, if you are talented in the acting field, you might want to go through these details.

What is the best agency for South Africa?

How do I get into acting with no experience? Accessing a talent manager to mould your craft is pivotal in propelling your career. This list provides the options you could consider. It also has their contact details which will be useful in sending your application.

1. 33 and Me

33 and Me focuses on assisting artists and models to pursue their professional careers. 33 and Me manage up and coming and already established models, actors, dancers and singers. The institution develops, educates and empowers all the artists it represents.

For inquiries, reach out to 33 and Me through:

Telephone: 011 039 2481 0r 084 382 0084

2. Aardvark Casting Agency

Aardvark Casting Agency was founded in 2009 and has since then been a success. It has worked with well-established production, including Orange Films, Ogilvy and Red Lobster. The firm is looking for new talent, so reach out through:

Telephone: +27 (0)21 674 7474

+27 (0)21 674 7474 Email: capetown@aardvarkcasting.com

3. Active Casting Talent Management

Active Casting is a talent agency in Sandton, South Africa. Interested parties can visit the firm through this address:

Physical Address: West Tower, 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square, Maude St, Sandown, Johannesburg, 2146, South Africa

4. Alushi models

Alushi is one of the fastest-growing modelling agencies in South Africa. It provides professional services to celebrity talent, models and clients, regardless of their age and gender. Enquiries are made through any of these platforms:

Telephone: +27 11 728 8769

+27 11 728 8769 Fax: +27 11 728 8696

+27 11 728 8696 Email: bookings@alushi.co.za

5. Artistry Talent Management

Artistry Talent Management is a Sandton-based firm specializing in the management of artists. Inquiries are made through any of these platforms:

Physical Address: 325 Rivonia Blvd, Rivonia, Sandton, 2090

325 Rivonia Blvd, Rivonia, Sandton, 2090 Telephone: +27 11 039 5373 or +27 72 426 8984

+27 11 039 5373 or +27 72 426 8984 Email: info@artistryagency.co.za

6. Casting Initiative

Casting Initiative casts for voice-over artists, commercial, TV and film models. It has been in operation for more than 25 years and has offices in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg. Interested parties can reach out through:

Email: mandy@castinginitiative.co.za

mandy@castinginitiative.co.za Phone: +27 83 3245619

+27 83 3245619 Physical Address: Design District Rosebank, Corner Keyes and Tyrwhitt Avenue Rosebank, Gauteng, South Africa

7. Chameleon casting

Chameleon is one of the leading casting firms for TV, film and advertising. Interested parties can reach out through:

Physical Address: 7 Queens square, Glenhazel, Johannesburg 2192, Gauteng, South Africa

7 Queens square, Glenhazel, Johannesburg 2192, Gauteng, South Africa Phone: +27 (0)11 440 2246

8. DMH Talent Agency

DMH Talent Agency is one of the best acting agencies in Cape Town. It specializes in managing talent, actors, models, dancers, singers, DJs and bands. It has offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. You could reach out through any of these contact details:

Phone number (Cape Town): +27 82 721 9948

+27 82 721 9948 Phone number (Johannesburg): +27 82 721 9948

9. D Square Modeling & Casting Agency

Modeling & Casting Agency casts fashion and runaway models, actors, characters and extras for TV productions. You could reach out to the firm through:

Physical Address: Lemoen street, 1619 Kempton Park, Gauteng

Lemoen street, 1619 Kempton Park, Gauteng Phone: +27 81 831 1995

10. Forecast Casting and Character Agency

Forecast Casting and Character Agency was the first agency in Durban. It has more than 3,000 artists of all ages. Forecast Casting and Character Agency offers selective casting for film, TV and print campaigns. Interested parties can reach out to the firm through:

Physical Address: 33 Overport Drive, suite 4 Overport, 4067 Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

33 Overport Drive, suite 4 Overport, 4067 Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Telephone: 031 2099617/8

11. Foxstar model and talent management

Foxstar model and talent management is one of Johannesburg's leading agencies. Its reputation is built on turning faces into models and supporting campaigns into a success. So, if you want to be a star, reach out through any of these platforms:

Telephone: 011 025 3993 | 011 791 0010

011 025 3993 | 011 791 0010 Email: accounts@foxstar.co.za

12. GAPA Model Agency

GAPA is one of the oldest agencies in South Africa. It represents all ages, from kids to adults, TV series, films, music videos, fashion editorial, print advertisements and local and international TV commercials. Interested parties can reach out through:

Physical Address: Design District Building, Ground Floor 6B, Cnr Keyes & Tyrwhitt Avenues, Rosebank, 2196

Design District Building, Ground Floor 6B, Cnr Keyes & Tyrwhitt Avenues, Rosebank, 2196 Email: info@gapa.co.za

info@gapa.co.za Phone: +27 (0) 11 886 0181 F. +27 (0) 11 447 0136

13. Gaenor Artiste Management

Gaenor Artiste Management was established in 1997. It represents artists in all the areas of the entertainment industry. If you are interested in joining the firm, reach out through these platforms:

Postal Address: Postnet Suite 129, Private Bag X9, Melville 2109, Johannesburg, South Africa

Postnet Suite 129, Private Bag X9, Melville 2109, Johannesburg, South Africa Telephone: +27 (0)11 726 7611

+27 (0)11 726 7611 Fax: +27 (0)11 726 7633

14. G Stop Casting

What agency do most actors use? G Stop Casting is perfect for anyone looking to cast for TV productions. It has been in operation for more than 22 years, casting for TV commercials, drama series, films and movies. Inquiries should be made through any of these platforms:

Physical Address: 12 Lime Street, Sunnyside, Auckland Park., 2092 Johannesburg

12 Lime Street, Sunnyside, Auckland Park., 2092 Johannesburg Phone: +27 11 4829911

15. Kids on Camera

Kids on Camera is a casting and management agency that trains, manages, and promotes kid models and actors. It does not guarantee that your kid will land opportunities, although it trains them and sends them to auditions. You could contact the institution through these platforms :

Telephone: 083 714 3241

083 714 3241 Physical Address: Oliver Mclntyre, Iris Road, Norwood

16. Kingclip casting agency

Kingclip Casting Agency and Artist Management is one of the oldest acting agencies in South Africa. It has been in operation since 2003 and has placed more than 10,000 artists in the entertainment scene, making it one of the most reputable talent agencies in South Africa.

The firm works with Gauteng's best model and casting agencies. So, if you wish to commercialize your talent, you could reach the institution through any of these platforms:

Email: jasmika@kingclip.co.za

jasmika@kingclip.co.za Phone: 076 205 4953

17. Kool Kids casting

Kool Kids started in 2000 and has consistently grown over the years. It deals with a broad spectrum of clients, from international clients visiting Cape Town to regional and local clients. The firm casts actors and models for TV adverts, catalogues, magazines and billboards. Interested parties should fill in the enquiry form available online.

18. Lakey Media

Lakey Media has been in operation for the past two decades, casting scriptwriters, actresses, actors, musicians and voice-over artists. These are the firm's contact details:

Telephone: +27870948534

+27870948534 Physical Address: Rivonia Village 2nd Floor Cnr Mutual Road &, Rivonia Blvd, Rivonia, Johannesburg 2191

19. Legends Actors and Performers’ Management

Legends Actors and Performers’ Management is one of the leading professional acting agencies in South Africa. It nurtures a multitude of entertainers and artists. It has been in operation for more than one decade, and you could reach out through any of these platforms:

Telephone: 011 268-6531/5 or 011 268-6273

011 268-6531/5 or 011 268-6273 Email: bookings@legends.co.za

bookings@legends.co.za Physical Address: Suite 3, Fricker Road, Illovo, Johannesburg, South Africa2. Wendys Talent Agency

20. LJ Talent Casting Agency

LJ Talent Casting Agency is a multi-disciplinary institution that aims to exceed expectations by creating magic. It is a black-owned business that connects talented individuals with their dream of featuring in TV commercials, films/movies, TV series, billboards, photography work, sports and magazine feature shoots. You could reach out to the firm through:

Physical Address: Sasani Studio, 2 Johannesburg Road, 2192

Sasani Studio, 2 Johannesburg Road, 2192 Email: info@ljtalentmarketers.co.za

info@ljtalentmarketers.co.za Telephone: +27 (0) 61 457 0457 or +27 (0) 72 644 7303

21. Macrain Talent Agency

Macrain Talent Agency is one of the youngest acting agencies in Johannesburg that focuses on promoting local talent. It deals with radio and TV presenters and models, to mention a few. You could contact the institution via:

Physical Address: 89 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff, 2195 Johannesburg

89 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff, 2195 Johannesburg Phone: +27 76 567 6558

22. Moonyeenn Lee, MLA

Moonyeenn Lee, MLA, is the oldest and largest of the acting agencies in Johannesburg. It represents the most acclaimed talent across the whole country's. Artists affiliated with the institution work as voice-over artists, commercial models, film, TV and commercials.

MLA is available via:

Physical Address: 14 Clamart Rd, Richmond, 2092, Johannesburg

14 Clamart Rd, Richmond, 2092, Johannesburg Telephone: +27 87 806 6970

+27 87 806 6970 Email: info@mlasa.com

23. Morgeez Talent Agency

Morgeez Talent Agency is a premium firm based in Johannesburg, South Africa. It books, represents, and mentors actors, music artists, voice artists, dancers, models, comedians and MCs, to mention a few. You could reach out via:

Phone: +27 68 250 3629

+27 68 250 3629 Physical Address: 18 Heelra Rd, Raumaraispark, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa

24. Nimza casting agency

Nimza casting agency has been in the business for more than ten years. It deals with junior acting, musicians, voice-over artists, presenting, extras and PR management. Nimza also mentors and manages artists. You could contact the institution through any of these platforms:

Phone: (074) 097-9817 or (011) 381-6117

(074) 097-9817 or (011) 381-6117 Physical Address: Cedar Offices, 26 Cedar Street, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

25. Professional kids

Professional kids has been a leading child acting agency for more than two decades. The Johannesburg-based firm focuses on liNking children as young as three years to opportunities. Inquiries are made through any of these platforms:

Physical Address: 57 4th Avenue Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa

57 4th Avenue Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa Phone: 071 251 1477

071 251 1477 Email: prokids91@gmail.com

26. Rage models

Rage models connects professional and commercial models to opportunities. Inquiries can be made through any of these platforms:

Physical Address: 258 Main Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194

258 Main Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194 Telephone: +27 (0)10 493 0870

27. Select-SA Agency

Select-SA Agency is one of the oldest acting agencies in South Africa. It provides clients in the commercial and entertainment industry with effective service and excellent talent. It casts models, actors and performing artists, and one can reach out through:

Phone number: 072 195 0758

28. Shikwas Casting Agency

Shikwas Casting Agency is a boutique firm for full talent management and TV production. It promotes actresses, actors, TV/ film extras, kids, models, dancers background artists. Therefore, it is one of the best options for anyone looking for acting agencies for beginners.

Inquiries about the firm are made through any of these platforms:

Telephone: +2711 050 0145 Mobile:+27 82 925 9348

+2711 050 0145 Mobile:+27 82 925 9348 E-mail: Info@shikwas.co.za

30. Simbarashe Casting Agency

What agencies do actors use? Simbarashe Casting Agency is a black-owned South African institution. It focuses on providing actors and TV extras to TV productions and commercials. So, if this is your forte, contact the institution via:

Telephone: 011 029 0585

011 029 0585 Phone : 084 439 2197

: 084 439 2197 Email: shandu@simbarashecasting.co.za or info@simbarashecasting.co.za

31. SYNC Model Management

Founded in 2015, SYNC Model Management is a professional firm created to be a hub for fashion influencers, casting directors and models. Reach out to SYNC Model Management through these platforms:

Telephone: +2710 900 1254 or +2781 794 9070

+2710 900 1254 or +2781 794 9070 Email: scout@syncmodels.com

32. Quality Management

Star Quality Management aims to bring a fresh outlook of talent. It represents children, adults and teens for commercials, TV films, theatre and voice-overs. So, how do I join a talent agency? You should reach out to Star Quality Management through the institution's website. The firm has offices in Johannesburg and Durban.

33. Stone Agency Africa Model Management

Stone Agency Africa Model Management is an African-values-inspired institution with a global perspective of meeting clients' model and talent search requirements. Enquiries about the firm are made via:

Telephone: 0114755192

0114755192 Physical Address: 1080, 36 Riviera Palms, Wasbank Street, Johannesburg, South Africa,1724 1080, 36 Riviera Palms, Wasbank Street, Johannesburg, South Africa,1724, Little Falls, Gauteng 1724

1080, 36 Riviera Palms, Wasbank Street, Johannesburg, South Africa,1724 1080, 36 Riviera Palms, Wasbank Street, Johannesburg, South Africa,1724, Little Falls, Gauteng 1724 Fax: (08) 6665 2792

34. Talent-ETC Artist Management

Talent-ETC Artist Management is a leading artist and management agency in South Africa. It deals with actors, voice-over artists and social media influencers. Interested parties can reach out through:

Telephone: +27(0)73 375 2166 or +27(0)79 874 7818

+27(0)73 375 2166 or +27(0)79 874 7818 Email: info@talent-etc.co.za

35. Talents Rep Africa

Talents Rep Africa is a film production house, artist management group and casting agency. It represents toddlers, children, teenagers, models, dancers, presenters, voice-over artists, hand models, plus-size models, characters, extras and athletes. Interested parties can reach out through:

Physical Address: Corner Cradock And Baker Street Rosebank Johannesburg

36. The Market Theatre Laboratory

Established in 1988, The Market Theatre Laboratory trains theatre-makers and actors. It has groomed exceptional performers like Phillip Dikotla. Inquiries about the firm are made via:

Physical Address: The Market Square, 138 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Newtown

The Market Square, 138 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Newtown Telephone: 011 838 7498

37. UMGLive

UMGLive is a South African talent and booking agency. It is the official booking agency for Universal Music South Africa. It has been in operation since 2017, and inquiries are made through:

Telephone: 083 555 7781

083 555 7781 Email: umglive@umusic.com

umglive@umusic.com Physical Address: 2nd Floor, Phase 2, The Zone @ Rosebank, Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

38. Wendys Talent Agency

Wendys Talent Agency represents comedians, actors, voice-over artists, presenters and influencers in Cape Town and Johannesburg. So, if you believe in choosing a career in the arts, Wendy's talent agency should be your new home. You could reach out through any of these avenues:

Physical Address: 1st Floor, Office OBB 8B Market Up, 20 Van Beek Street, Maboneng Precinct, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa

1st Floor, Office OBB 8B Market Up, 20 Van Beek Street, Maboneng Precinct, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa Telephone: 0837922875

39. X-Factor

X-Factor is a Sandton based firm that has been linking artists to corporate videos and TV commercials. The firm represents all age groups and races. Inquiries are made through:

Telephone: +27)11-234-4318 or (+27)11-234-6038

+27)11-234-4318 or (+27)11-234-6038 Email: shane@x-factor.co.za or admin@x-factor.co.za

40. Zero to Hero

Zero to Hero is an acting agency situated in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. It works with local award-winning soapies. You could reach out to the company through these ways:

Physical Address: 34 St Swithins Avenue, Auckland Park, 2092 Johannesburg

34 St Swithins Avenue, Auckland Park, 2092 Johannesburg Phone: 0114827155

How do you get hired by an acting agency?

Most acting agencies for beginners are open to random submissions. However, others advertise for the positions they are casting. Sending your application through the contact details provided above is a step in the right direction.

This list of acting agencies in South Africa reflects the myriad of options available. It also expresses the opportunities available in the entertainment industry.

